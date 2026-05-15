India Space Congress To Begin On June 15 In Delhi
The three-day event, organised by the Satcom Industry Association (SIA)-India, will take place between June 15 and June 17, focusing on the country's space sector.
By PTI
Published : May 15, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
New Delhi: Policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders from several countries will gather here for the India Space Congress (ISC) 2026, which will take place between June 15 and June 17, to deliberate on the country's space sector.
The three-day event, organised by the Satcom Industry Association (SIA)-India, will be attended by, among others, Padma Shri Dr Shailesh Nayak, director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, and senior leadership from ISRO, IN-SPACe, and the Karnataka government.
In a statement, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India, hailed the initiative.
"India's space sector is entering a new phase of growth and global relevance. ISC 2026 will bring together industry, policymakers, and investors to shape a more predictable, innovation-friendly ecosystem for the future. As India moves from missions to markets, we welcome global partners to build that future with us," he said.
The theme of the event this year is 'Reimagining Space, Reinventing Collaboration, and Realising the Next Era'. The conference will see plenaries on international market entry, cross-border supply chain resilience, and multilateral cooperation.
Anil Prakash, director general of SIA-India, said in a statement, "ISC 2026 is more than a conference; it is a strategic intervention. It serves as the bridge where Vishwabandhu diplomacy meets the industrial pragmatism required to lead the global space economy."
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