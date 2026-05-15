ETV Bharat / technology

India Space Congress To Begin On June 15 In Delhi

New Delhi: Policymakers, diplomats and industry leaders from several countries will gather here for the India Space Congress (ISC) 2026, which will take place between June 15 and June 17, to deliberate on the country's space sector.

The three-day event, organised by the Satcom Industry Association (SIA)-India, will be attended by, among others, Padma Shri Dr Shailesh Nayak, director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies, and senior leadership from ISRO, IN-SPACe, and the Karnataka government.

In a statement, Dr Subba Rao Pavuluri, president of SIA-India, hailed the initiative.