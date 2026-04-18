ETV Bharat / technology

India Smartphone Market Declined By 3% This Year, With Vivo Leading And Nothing Witnessing 47% Sales Surge

Hyderabad: The Indian smartphone market has witnessed a weak start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. According to Counterpoint Research’s report, smartphone shipments fell 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1 2026, recording the industry’s weakest first-quarter (Q1) performance in six years. An increase in memory chip price and decreasing consumer demand were identified as the primary reasons for the decline.

Vivo leads, Samsung holds second position

The report highlights that despite the broader slowdown, Vivo retained the top position in the Indian market with a 21 per cent share, backed by strong demand for its V-series mid-premium handsets and effective channel management. The second position was followed by Samsung, which provided offers on its A-Series, especially the A07, A36, and A56 models. In addition, the South Korean tech giant’s latest flagship series, the S26 Series, witnessed an early demand, particularly for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Oppo claimed the third position and was highlighted as the fastest-growing brand among the top five, achieving a 14 per cent market share. Xiaomi, including its sub-brand, Poco, ranked fourth, while Realme stands at the fifth position in the list.

Nothing Records 47% Sales Surge