India Smartphone Market Declined By 3% This Year, With Vivo Leading And Nothing Witnessing 47% Sales Surge
India's smartphone market declined 3% in Q1 2026, recording its weakest first-quarter performance in six years.
Published : April 18, 2026 at 5:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Indian smartphone market has witnessed a weak start in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026. According to Counterpoint Research’s report, smartphone shipments fell 3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1 2026, recording the industry’s weakest first-quarter (Q1) performance in six years. An increase in memory chip price and decreasing consumer demand were identified as the primary reasons for the decline.
Vivo leads, Samsung holds second position
The report highlights that despite the broader slowdown, Vivo retained the top position in the Indian market with a 21 per cent share, backed by strong demand for its V-series mid-premium handsets and effective channel management. The second position was followed by Samsung, which provided offers on its A-Series, especially the A07, A36, and A56 models. In addition, the South Korean tech giant’s latest flagship series, the S26 Series, witnessed an early demand, particularly for the Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Oppo claimed the third position and was highlighted as the fastest-growing brand among the top five, achieving a 14 per cent market share. Xiaomi, including its sub-brand, Poco, ranked fourth, while Realme stands at the fifth position in the list.
Nothing Records 47% Sales Surge
The standout performer of the Q1 2026 was UK-based smartphone maker, Nothing, including its CMF sub-brand, which recorded a 47 per cent increase in Y-oY sales. The brand's growth was driven by an aggressive expansion of its offline retail presence in India, including the opening of its first exclusive store in the country.
Meanwhile, Apple maintained a 9 per cent market share, sustained by continued demand for the iPhone 17 series, solidifying its position in the premium segment following several years of consistent growth in India.
Google emerged as the fastest-growing brand in the premium tier devices priced above Rs 45,000, while OnePlus delivered a strong presence in the affordable premium segment, covering handsets priced between Rs 30,000 and Rs 45,000.
This decline may continue
Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak warned that the decline could steepen in the second quarter (Q2 2026), with the full-year 2026 market potentially contracting by as much as 10 per cent. Memory chip prices have risen fourfold over the past three quarters, pushing up retail prices across all segments and encouraging consumers to hold on to existing devices for longer rather than upgrade.