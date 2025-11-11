ETV Bharat / technology

India's Smartphone Market At 5-Year High, Apple Logs Highest-Ever Quarterly Shipments

New Delhi: The smartphone market in India reached a five-year high in the festive third quarter of 2025 (Q3), growing 4.3 per cent year-over-year (YoY) to 48 million units, according to the International Data Corporation (IDC) data released on Tuesday.

Apple recorded its highest-ever quarterly shipments in India in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2025), reaching 5 million units and securing the fourth position in the market for the first time.

The iPhone maker achieved a strong 25.6 per cent YoY growth, driven by sustained demand across both new and existing models.

The iPhone 16 remained the most-shipped smartphone in India during the quarter, contributing 5 per cent of total market shipments, while the newly launched iPhone 17 series and iPhone Air saw a record-breaking debut, accounting for 16 per cent of Apple’s Q3 shipments — the strongest launch-quarter performance for any iPhone since 2021.