ETV Bharat / technology

India Should Aspire To Be Among Early Leaders In Emerging Tech: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies and asserted that the government is committed to a predictable and responsive policy environment.

Chairing a semiconductor roundtable with leading CEOs here, the prime minister also emphasised the importance of close collaboration between the government and the semiconductor industry in shaping India's technology future.

He highlighted India's strong foundation of talent, technology adoption and infrastructure, and called for greater industry participation in skilling, innovation and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi said India should aspire to be among the early leaders in emerging technologies and noted the significant progress made in the semiconductor sector. He said the ecosystem is now moving from foundational efforts to a phase of greater scale and opportunity.

The prime minister reiterated the government's commitment to a predictable and responsive policy environment, while emphasising that policies must evolve in line with technological advancements and industry requirements, the statement said.

He invited industry leaders to share suggestions on policy and administrative measures, and assured them that their inputs would be given due consideration in further strengthening the sector. Modi encouraged industry leaders to actively participate in the next phase of India's semiconductor growth.

The CEOs appreciated the government's sustained efforts to develop India's semiconductor capabilities, noting the progress made in manufacturing, design, infrastructure and talent development.