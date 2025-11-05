ETV Bharat / technology

'FraudGPT' | India Sees Highest AI Bot Activity In APAC, Followed By Japan And China: Report

New Delhi: India leads the Asia-Pacific region in AI bot activity, and a 300 per cent increase in automated traffic globally is witnessed over the past year, a report said on Wednesday.

AI bots generated 3.2 billion triggers in India, positioning the country as the most targeted in the APAC region, followed by Japan and China, said the report from cybersecurity and cloud computing company, Akamai Technologies.

The report revealed an alarming spike in automated traffic driven largely by AI-powered bots targeting websites across all industries.

These bots generate billions of requests, significantly distorting digital operations and analytics, and make up nearly 1 per cent of total bot traffic on Akamai’s platform.

The spike is primarily caused by content scraping, which undermines traditional web-based business models, publisher analytics, and ad revenue.

As bot traffic grows, publishers and other content-driven businesses are seeing corrupted analytics and collapsing ad revenues through bots extracting value without giving any in return.