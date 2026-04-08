ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranks 3rd Largest In Renewable Energy Capacity; Eyes 500 GW By 2030: Minister Pralhad Joshi

New Delhi: Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that India has ranked third globally in renewable energy installed capacity, surpassing Brazil. According to the latest data released by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), domestic installed renewable energy capacity stood at 250.52 GW as of December 2025, placing the country behind China and the US, while moving ahead of Brazil and Germany in the global rankings.

The minister told the media that the country added a record 55.3 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity during 2025-26, which is the highest-ever annual increase, compared to 29.5 GW added in 2024-25. Moreover, he highlighted that India’s total non-fossil fuel-based installed capacity reached 283.46 GW as of March 31, 2026, including 274.68 GW from renewable sources and 8.78 GW from nuclear energy.

Joshi also highlighted that renewable energy met a record 51.5 per cent of India’s electricity demand in July 2025, the highest-ever share, reflecting the growing contribution of clean energy to the country’s power mix. India’s total power generation stood at 1,845.9 billion units (BU) in 2025-26, of which 538.97 BU or 29.2 per cent, came from non-fossil fuel sources.