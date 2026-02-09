ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranks 45 In The Global Network Readiness Index 2025, USA Tops The Chart

Hyderabad: The Network Readiness Index 2025 was officially launched at the World Government Summit earlier this month, ranking India 45th out of 127 economies globally. Published annually by the Portland Institute, USA, the latest report assessed 127 economies across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact.

The new report highlights India’s strengths in the Technology pillar, while identifying Governance as the area with the greatest scope for improvement. India also performed well in sub-pillars Economy, Businesses, and Content.

India's ranking at 45th position in the NRI 2025 came on the backdrop of its relatively strong digital performance, anchored in Technology (33rd) and People (34th). India also recorded global leadership in AI scientific publications, Annual investment in telecommunication services, and ICT services exports, alongside high positions in International Internet bandwidth (2nd) and Domestic market scale (3rd). Notably, the usage of digital technologies in India was comparatively strong among Businesses (24th) and Governments (52nd).

India also scores well in Economy, Businesses, and Content sub-pillars, showing momentum in digital entrepreneurship and online content creation. Outcomes in Inclusion (80th) remain more mixed, particularly in the Socioeconomic gap in the use of digital payments (95th). Results in Regulation (56th) and Trust (78th) also indicate additional headroom, notably in Privacy protection by law content (101st) and Regulatory quality (78th).