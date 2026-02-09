India Ranks 45 In The Global Network Readiness Index 2025, USA Tops The Chart
India ranked 45th in the 2025 Network Readiness Index, excelling in technology and AI research but facing governance and inclusion challenges.
Published : February 9, 2026 at 7:41 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Network Readiness Index 2025 was officially launched at the World Government Summit earlier this month, ranking India 45th out of 127 economies globally. Published annually by the Portland Institute, USA, the latest report assessed 127 economies across four pillars: Technology, People, Governance, and Impact.
The new report highlights India’s strengths in the Technology pillar, while identifying Governance as the area with the greatest scope for improvement. India also performed well in sub-pillars Economy, Businesses, and Content.
India's ranking at 45th position in the NRI 2025 came on the backdrop of its relatively strong digital performance, anchored in Technology (33rd) and People (34th). India also recorded global leadership in AI scientific publications, Annual investment in telecommunication services, and ICT services exports, alongside high positions in International Internet bandwidth (2nd) and Domestic market scale (3rd). Notably, the usage of digital technologies in India was comparatively strong among Businesses (24th) and Governments (52nd).
India also scores well in Economy, Businesses, and Content sub-pillars, showing momentum in digital entrepreneurship and online content creation. Outcomes in Inclusion (80th) remain more mixed, particularly in the Socioeconomic gap in the use of digital payments (95th). Results in Regulation (56th) and Trust (78th) also indicate additional headroom, notably in Privacy protection by law content (101st) and Regulatory quality (78th).
|India's Ranking
|Rank (out of 127)
|Score
|Network Readiness Index
|45
|54.43
|A. Technology pillar
|35
|53.07
|1st sub-pillar: Access
|40
|75.75
|2nd sub-pillar: Content
|30
|44.27
|3rd sub-pillar: Future Technologies
|47
|39.21
|B. People pillar
|34
|48.81
|1st sub-pillar: Individuals
|68
|50.70
|2nd sub-pillar: Businesses
|24
|50.00
|3rd sub-pillar: Governments
|52
|45.73
|C. Governance pillar
|75
|56.62
|1st sub-pillar: Trust
|78
|47.92
|2nd sub-pillar: Regulation
|55
|64.80
|3rd sub-pillar: Inclusion
|8
|57.14
|D. Impact pillar
|42
|59.21
|1st sub-pillar: Economy
|44
|56.54
|2nd sub-pillar: Quality of Life
|71
|61.19
|3rd sub-pillar: SDG Contribution
|85
|50.41
In addition to India, a subset of economies, including Rwanda, China, Viet Nam, Sri Lanka, and Ukraine, recorded relative strength across all four pillars, while a broader group demonstrates strong results across three pillars. However, high-income economies continued to dominate the top rankings.
Top Countries By Income Group
The United States (1), Finland (2), and Singapore (3) were ranked as the most network-ready societies in 2025, demonstrating successful digital transformation that relied on effective governance, inclusive access, and policies that translate innovation into tangible societal and economic benefits.
|Country
|NRI rank
|NRI score
|Technology
|People
|Governance
|Impact
|United States of America
|1
|79.13
|1
|1
|9
|16
|Finland
|2
|75.82
|9
|10
|4
|1
|Singapore
|3
|75,46
|4
|4
|15
|7
|Denmark
|4
|75.14
|8
|17
|1
|3
|Sweden
|5
|75,09
|6
|11
|8
|4
|Netherlands
|6
|75,08
|3
|18
|3
|5
|Germany
|7
|74,12
|5
|9
|6
|9
|United Kingdom
|8
|73,85
|7
|5
|13
|11
|Switzerland
|9
|73,63
|2
|15
|17
|8
|Republic of Korea
|10
|72,38
|10
|2
|20
|22
|India
|45
|54,43
|33
|34
|73
|42
The United States remained the global leader in digital readiness and took the top position in People, supported by its high levels of digital technology adoption by businesses, individuals, and governments. Northern European economies like Norway, Denmark, and Finland continued to dominate in Governance. Meanwhile, Finland maintained the top spot for the positive Impact of technologies on the economy and society.
India, ranking 33rd in the Technology pillar, records high positions in AI scientific publications, international Internet bandwidth, and Internet subscriptions, outperforming many higher-income economies on these indicators. A number of upper and lower middle-income economies, including Malaysia (25th), the Philippines (33rd), and India (34th), also record comparatively strong positions in this sub-pillar.
|Top 3 countries by region
|Region
|Rank 1
|Rank 2
|Rank 3
|Africa
|Mauritius (58)
|South Africa (69)
|Kenya (77)
|Arab States
|United Arab Emirates (26)
|Saudi Arabia (34)
|Bahrain (36)
|Asia & Pacific
|Singapore (3)
|Republic of Korea (10)
|Japan (11)
|CIS
|Russian Federation (56)
|Armenia (62)
|Kazakhstan (65)
|Europe
|Finland (2)
|Denmark (4)
|Sweden (5)
|The Americas
|United States of America (1)
|Canada (12)
|Costa Rica (42)
This edition examines AI as a pivotal force reshaping how societies function, how economies compete, and how individuals connect, providing insights into regulatory responses and policy innovations emerging across different regions by tracking trends in policy development, identifying potential driving forces behind successful approaches, and proposing actionable recommendations for governments seeking to enhance their competitive position.
|Top 3 Countries by income group
|High-income economies
|Upper middle-income economies
|Lower middle-income economies
|Low-income economies
|United States of America (1)
|China(24)
|Viet Nam(40)
|Rwanda(87)
|Finland(2)
|Malaysia(38)
|India (45)
|Uganda(112)
|Singapore(3)
|Thailand (44)
|Philippines (66)
|Malawi (116)
Also Read: IIT Madras Launches BS In Aeronautics And Space Tech To Widen Access To Industry-Ready Aerospace Education