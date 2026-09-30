India Ranks 38th In Global Innovation Index 2026, Tops South Asia
India has ranked 38th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index 2026, leading South Asia while Switzerland retains the top spot.
Published : September 30, 2026 at 8:01 PM IST
Hyderabad: India has ranked 38th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), with an overall score of 40.1.
In South Asia, Bangladesh has dropped to the bottom of six nations, placing 105th, while Nepal has climbed to 104th. Bhutan ranked 74th with a score of 28.9, Sri Lanka and Pakistan both placed 94th and 95th with scores of 23.7, and Nepal scored 22.3.
Global Research and Development spending rises
Global research and development (R&D) spending grew by more than 3.3 per cent in real terms in 2025 and is expected to rise by 3.6 per cent to $3.4 trillion in 2026, according to GII predictions. Middle-income economies such as Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are seeing increased R&D spending. Corporate R&D grew by 5.8 per cent in real terms in 2025, reaching a record $1.5 trillion, driven largely by software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms and defence-related research.
Venture capital and deep-science startups
Venture capital funding for new and creative businesses rose by 28 per cent in 2025 to $510 billion, the largest annual increase since 2021. Although the number of deals fell for a fourth consecutive year, investment is becoming more concentrated, with AI accounting for 53 per cent of global venture capital deal value, and 77 per cent in the first half of 2026. Venture capital activity is also spreading geographically, with African entrepreneurs raising over $3.2 billion in 2025, a 40 per cent rise on the previous year.
A special chapter in the GII 2026 report also mapped more than 30,000 deep-science startups, working in fields such as semiconductors, robotics, quantum computing, life sciences, space and advanced materials, with strong growth seen in Central and Southern Asia, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2000, more than 30,000 such businesses have been established, nearly ten times the number recorded in 2010. Their combined value rose by 23 per cent from 2024 to reach $7.6 trillion.
These are the world's most innovative countries:— World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) (@WIPO) September 29, 2026
1. Switzerland 🇨🇭
2. Sweden 🇸🇪
3. US 🇺🇸
4. Republic of Korea 🇰🇷
5. Singapore 🇸🇬
6. UK 🇬🇧
7. Netherlands 🇳🇱
8. Finland 🇫🇮
9. Denmark 🇩🇰
10. China 🇨🇳
See the full rankings: https://t.co/UJcO3opfSk#GlobalInnovationIndex pic.twitter.com/Sach1dPQRv
Technology adoption slows slightly
Technology adoption continued to grow in 2025, though at a slower pace than long-term trends suggest. The global electric vehicle fleet reached 75 million, with electric cars making up around 25 per cent of new sales. The high-speed rail network expanded to 67,723km, driven largely by China, alongside growth in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.
In addition, 5G networks now reach 55 per cent of the world's population, although access remains uneven. Robot deployment rose by 9 per cent to 4.7 million, supported by middle-income countries including India, Mexico and Vietnam. Despite progress in cancer radiotherapy availability, access remains limited in low-income economies.
Wider social and economic impact
Labour productivity rose by 2.7 per cent, above its 10-year average. One key question remains whether AI investment will lead to broader productivity gains or stay limited to a small number of businesses. The share of the world's population living on less than $3 a day fell to roughly 10 per cent, while global life expectancy reached 73.5 years. The first half of 2026 was warmer than the previous year, recording the second-highest global temperatures on record.
Switzerland remains the top country
Switzerland retained its position as the world's top innovation economy for the 16th consecutive year, followed by Sweden in second place and the United States (US) in third. South Korea ranked fourth and Singapore fifth.
Europe continues to dominate the rankings, home to 14 out of the top 25 economies, although no new country entered the top 15. Austria rose to 18th place, while the Netherlands climbed to seventh.
Asia holds five places in the top rankings, with China at 10th, remaining the only middle-income economy in the top five, followed by Japan at 12th and Hong Kong at 14th. Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also regained ground, ranking 16th, 20th, and 24th, respectively, while the United Arab Emirates entered the top 25 for the first time.
India's regional position
India ranks first in Central and Southern Asia, ahead of Bhutan (74th) and Kazakhstan (73rd), helped by the strength of its innovation output. The region continues to outperform Latin America and the Caribbean.
The GII 2026 identified four more innovation "overperformers" compared with 2025. Vietnam and India share the longest streak, having remained overperformers for 16 consecutive years.
Science and research growth
China's continued growth pushed global scientific output to a new high. Corporate R&D spending among top spenders hit a record $1.5 trillion, with a growing focus on software and AI. India increased its share of global scientific publications from 4.4 per cent to 6.6 per cent, while the US' share slipped slightly by 0.3 per cent but still stood at 16 per cent.