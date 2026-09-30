ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranks 38th In Global Innovation Index 2026, Tops South Asia

Hyderabad: India has ranked 38th out of 139 economies in the Global Innovation Index (GII) 2026, published by the World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), with an overall score of 40.1.

In South Asia, Bangladesh has dropped to the bottom of six nations, placing 105th, while Nepal has climbed to 104th. Bhutan ranked 74th with a score of 28.9, Sri Lanka and Pakistan both placed 94th and 95th with scores of 23.7, and Nepal scored 22.3.

Global Research and Development spending rises

Global research and development (R&D) spending grew by more than 3.3 per cent in real terms in 2025 and is expected to rise by 3.6 per cent to $3.4 trillion in 2026, according to GII predictions. Middle-income economies such as Egypt, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam are seeing increased R&D spending. Corporate R&D grew by 5.8 per cent in real terms in 2025, reaching a record $1.5 trillion, driven largely by software, Artificial Intelligence (AI) firms and defence-related research.

Venture capital and deep-science startups

Venture capital funding for new and creative businesses rose by 28 per cent in 2025 to $510 billion, the largest annual increase since 2021. Although the number of deals fell for a fourth consecutive year, investment is becoming more concentrated, with AI accounting for 53 per cent of global venture capital deal value, and 77 per cent in the first half of 2026. Venture capital activity is also spreading geographically, with African entrepreneurs raising over $3.2 billion in 2025, a 40 per cent rise on the previous year.

A special chapter in the GII 2026 report also mapped more than 30,000 deep-science startups, working in fields such as semiconductors, robotics, quantum computing, life sciences, space and advanced materials, with strong growth seen in Central and Southern Asia, Latin America and Sub-Saharan Africa. Since 2000, more than 30,000 such businesses have been established, nearly ten times the number recorded in 2010. Their combined value rose by 23 per cent from 2024 to reach $7.6 trillion.

Technology adoption slows slightly

Technology adoption continued to grow in 2025, though at a slower pace than long-term trends suggest. The global electric vehicle fleet reached 75 million, with electric cars making up around 25 per cent of new sales. The high-speed rail network expanded to 67,723km, driven largely by China, alongside growth in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions.