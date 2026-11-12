ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranks 28th In Climate Change Performance Index, Down Five Places

New Delhi: India ranked 28th in the annual report of the Climate Change Performance Index (CCPI), an independent monitoring tool for tracking the climate mitigation performance of 64 countries and the EU, published on Thursday. It’s down five places from the previous year. However, India retains an overall medium rating, receiving a medium rating in GHG emissions, energy use, and climate policy. Its high renewable energy trend rating recognises the recent progress within the renewable energy category.

Rankings, which came amid the 31st Conference of Parties to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) underway in Antalya, Turkey, are based on each country’s overall score. The rankings are calculated from individual scores in four categories, consisting of 14 indicators. No country performs well enough in all index categories to achieve an overall very high rating.

The first three overall positions, therefore, remain empty. The results show that, even if all countries were as committed as the current frontrunners, efforts would still be insufficient to prevent hazardous climate change. As per the report, competitive procurement, rooftop solar support, and domestic manufacturing incentives have supported renewable energy deployments in India.

In June 2025, non-fossil sources reached 50 per cent of cumulative installed electricity capacity, five years ahead of the previous 2030 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target. This includes nuclear power as well as renewables and differs from the share of electricity actually generated.CCPI country experts welcome the expanded solar and wind, rooftop installations, and electric vehicles (EVs).

India’s NDC for 2031-2035 sets targets for 2035: a 47 per cent reduction in the emissions intensity of gross domestic product (GDP) from 2005 levels, about 60 per cent of cumulative installed electricity capacity from non-fossil sources, and a forest and tree-cover carbon sink of 3.5-4 billion tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent vs 2005.

The capacity target refers to international technology cooperation and low-cost finance. Some experts from civil society see scope for stronger targets given the recent expansion. Others emphasise existing capacity and the project pipeline, prioritising delivery of current ambitions. The experts identify a mismatch between renewable energy deployment and transmission, distribution, and storage development.

The energy think-tank Ember estimates that India curtailed 2.3 terawatt-hours (TWh) of solar generation to maintain grid security between late May and December 2025, reflecting operational constraints, including limited flexibility in conventional generation. Coordinated investment in grids, storage, demand flexibility, and flexible power plant operation would help translate capacity growth into greater renewable generation and fossil fuel displacement.