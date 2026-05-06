ETV Bharat / technology

India Ranked Fifth Most Spammed Country In The World, Truecaller Report Reveals

Under India's 66 per cent spam intensity, 36 per cent are related to sales and telemarketing, 18 per cent are related to financial services, and rest 12 per cent are scams. ( Image Credit: Truecaller )

Hyderabad: India ranks among the five most spam-affected countries globally, according to Truecaller’s report. It showcases that Indonesia tops the list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil. The findings are claimed to be drawn from anonymised and aggregated data gathered by Truecaller, which has over 500 million users worldwide. In 2025 alone, the platform identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls across the globe, which highlights the scale of the problem.

India's Spam Landscape

India recorded a spam intensity of 66 per cent, placing it firmly among the most affected markets in the world. The breakdown of spam activity reveals a strong commercial bias, with sales and telemarketing calls accounting for 36 per cent of all spam received in the country. Financial services calls accounted for 18 per cent, while the remaining 12 per cent was contributed by scams.

Global Trends

The drivers of spam vary considerably by region. In Indonesia and Mexico, more than 40 per cent of spam calls originate from financial institutions such as banks and lenders. Chile stands out for having debt collection accounting for 38 per cent of its spam calls, the highest concentration of any single category recorded worldwide, the report said.