India Ranked Fifth Most Spammed Country In The World, Truecaller Report Reveals
India has been ranked the fifth most spammed country in the world, with spam intensity at 66 per cent, according to Truecaller's latest report.
Published : May 6, 2026 at 4:34 PM IST
Hyderabad: India ranks among the five most spam-affected countries globally, according to Truecaller’s report. It showcases that Indonesia tops the list, followed by Chile, Vietnam, and Brazil. The findings are claimed to be drawn from anonymised and aggregated data gathered by Truecaller, which has over 500 million users worldwide. In 2025 alone, the platform identified more than 68 billion spam and fraud calls across the globe, which highlights the scale of the problem.
India's Spam Landscape
India recorded a spam intensity of 66 per cent, placing it firmly among the most affected markets in the world. The breakdown of spam activity reveals a strong commercial bias, with sales and telemarketing calls accounting for 36 per cent of all spam received in the country. Financial services calls accounted for 18 per cent, while the remaining 12 per cent was contributed by scams.
Global Trends
The drivers of spam vary considerably by region. In Indonesia and Mexico, more than 40 per cent of spam calls originate from financial institutions such as banks and lenders. Chile stands out for having debt collection accounting for 38 per cent of its spam calls, the highest concentration of any single category recorded worldwide, the report said.
In Brazil and Nigeria, telecom-related calls dominate, often making it difficult to distinguish between legitimate communication and fraud.
Truecaller’s report highlights that these patterns point to a broader global concern: as automated spam scales rapidly, trust in calls from unknown numbers is eroding at an equally fast pace.
Truecaller CEO Rishit Jhunjhunwala warned that the data signals a fundamental shift in how people experience everyday communication. "Fraud, impersonation, and scams are affecting people's daily lives in a way we have never seen before," he said. "In some countries, most unknown calls are now spam — that is a fundamental breakdown in how communication works."
He added that the company's focus in 2026 would be on intercepting fraud before it reaches users. "Our mission is to build trust in communication, and in 2026, we are focused on stopping fraud before it reaches people."
With spam calls continuing to rise across multiple regions, Truecaller’s report suggests that without stronger intervention from both technology platforms and regulators, the spam problem is likely to worsen further.