ETV Bharat / technology

1/40th Of A Hair: Vaishnaw Hails Made In India Breakthrough 2-Micron CNC Machine

Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Ethereal Machines facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. ( PIB )

Bengaluru: Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has developed indigenous five-axis precision CNC machines capable of achieving an accuracy of 2 microns, calling it evidence that the country’s manufacturing capabilities are moving beyond final-product assembly.

"For those calling our manufacturing as screwdriver technology: Designed in India, Made in India 5-axis precision CNC machines with the accuracy of 2 microns!” Vaishnaw said in a post on X on Saturday evening. He added: "For reference, the thickness of human hair is about 80 microns. (5-axes = x, y, z, rotate, turn)."

Vaishnaw made the remarks after visiting Ethereal Machines' facility in Bengaluru. An IT Ministry release said Ethereal Machines was a deep-tech manufacturing company that designs, develops and operates advanced CNC machines and manufactures high-precision industrial components for critical applications across multiple sectors.

During his visit, the minister reiterated the Central Government’s "strong commitment to building a robust and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in India under the Semiconductor Programme".

A 2-micron accuracy means the machine can work to within 0.002 mm, about 1/40th the thickness of a human hair, which is roughly 80 microns thick. Such precision is important for components where even very small deviations can affect performance, alignment, or reliability.

Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to Ethereal Machines facility in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PIB)

Vaishnaw said developing 5-axis precision CNC machines showed that India was increasingly manufacturing equipment and components used in other industrial processes, rather than only assembling finished electronic products. "India now manufacturing things that go into things that go into things," he said.

Emphasising the importance of indigenous manufacturing capabilities, the release quoted Vaishnaw saying, "In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is essential for India to develop and manufacture its own advanced machinery and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing. Building these capabilities domestically will strengthen our manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports."