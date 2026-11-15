1/40th Of A Hair: Vaishnaw Hails Made In India Breakthrough 2-Micron CNC Machine
The CNC machine has been built by Bengaluru-based Ethereal Machines, according to an IT Ministry release.
Published : November 15, 2026 at 10:28 AM IST
Bengaluru: Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said India has developed indigenous five-axis precision CNC machines capable of achieving an accuracy of 2 microns, calling it evidence that the country’s manufacturing capabilities are moving beyond final-product assembly.
"For those calling our manufacturing as screwdriver technology: Designed in India, Made in India 5-axis precision CNC machines with the accuracy of 2 microns!” Vaishnaw said in a post on X on Saturday evening. He added: "For reference, the thickness of human hair is about 80 microns. (5-axes = x, y, z, rotate, turn)."
For those calling our manufacturing as screwdriver technology: Designed in India, Made in India 5-axes precision CNC machines with the accuracy of 2 microns! For reference, the thickness of human hair is about 80 microns. (5-axes = x, y, z, rotate, turn) This is the way electronics and semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem is taking shape. India now manufacturing things that go into things that go into things…— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) November 14, 2026
Vaishnaw made the remarks after visiting Ethereal Machines' facility in Bengaluru. An IT Ministry release said Ethereal Machines was a deep-tech manufacturing company that designs, develops and operates advanced CNC machines and manufactures high-precision industrial components for critical applications across multiple sectors.
During his visit, the minister reiterated the Central Government’s "strong commitment to building a robust and self-reliant semiconductor ecosystem in India under the Semiconductor Programme".
A 2-micron accuracy means the machine can work to within 0.002 mm, about 1/40th the thickness of a human hair, which is roughly 80 microns thick. Such precision is important for components where even very small deviations can affect performance, alignment, or reliability.
Vaishnaw said developing 5-axis precision CNC machines showed that India was increasingly manufacturing equipment and components used in other industrial processes, rather than only assembling finished electronic products. "India now manufacturing things that go into things that go into things," he said.
Emphasising the importance of indigenous manufacturing capabilities, the release quoted Vaishnaw saying, "In the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, it is essential for India to develop and manufacture its own advanced machinery and high-precision components required for semiconductor manufacturing. Building these capabilities domestically will strengthen our manufacturing ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports."
Highlighting Ethereal Machines’ technological capabilities, the Minister noted that the facility manufactures advanced machinery and high-precision components with tolerances ranging from 2 microns to 20 microns.
"Such critical components were traditionally manufactured in countries such as Germany and Japan. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s Semiconductor Programme is enabling the development of a domestic ecosystem for manufacturing these highly specialised components and machines," he said.
These high-precision components, he said, will find applications in critical sectors, including aerospace, defence, medical technology, semiconductors and electronics, while helping reduce India's reliance on imported technologies and components.
What is a 5-axis CNC machine?
CNC stands for Computer Numerical Control. It refers to machine tools whose cutting, drilling, and shaping movements are controlled by computer software based on a digital design. A conventional three-axis CNC machine moves a cutting tool along three directions: X, Y, and Z. A five-axis machine adds two rotational movements, allowing the tool to approach a workpiece from many angles.
This makes it possible to machine complex shapes, angled holes, curved surfaces, deep cavities, and features on multiple sides in fewer setups. Fewer repositioning steps can improve accuracy because parts do not need to be repeatedly removed and refixed during production. Five-axis CNC machines are used across advanced manufacturing sectors, including electronics, semiconductor equipment, aerospace, defence, automotive, medical devices, and industrial machinery.
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