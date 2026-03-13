ETV Bharat / technology

India Plans Fresh Incentives To Boost Mobile Phone Manufacturing After PLI Scheme Ends

New Delhi: India is planning a new set of incentives to support domestic mobile phone manufacturing after its flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector ends this month. The move is expected to benefit global smartphone makers such as Apple and Samsung, which have significantly expanded their production in the country in recent years, according to multiple reports.

The government’s decision to continue supporting the industry comes at a time when India may lose some of its tariff advantage over China in exporting goods to the United States. The change follows the invalidation of a fentanyl-related levy imposed by President Donald Trump on Beijing by a US court.

Boosting smartphone manufacturing has become a key part of the economic strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has been pushing to expand domestic manufacturing and strengthen India’s position in global supply chains. The government aims to increase the country’s electronics manufacturing output to $500 billion by the fiscal year 2030. Government data shows that India produced nearly $60 billion worth of mobile phones in the 2024–25 fiscal year, marking a massive 28-fold increase over the past decade.