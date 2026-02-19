India's Pax Silica Move Marks Strategic Leap In Global Technology Order
By entering Pax Silica, India gains a seat in shaping trusted technology networks amid geopolitical competition over chips, AI infrastructure and critical minerals
New Delhi: India's formal entry into the US-led Pax Silica alliance at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi will mark a defining moment in the country's technological and strategic trajectory.
India will formally join the alliance in an event on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the India AI Impact Summit, according to the US Embassy here.
More than a diplomatic gesture, the move signals Washington's recognition of India as a trusted partner in building secure and resilient global technology supply chains. By joining the coalition, India steps beyond the role of a vast consumer market and positions itself as an active stakeholder in shaping the architecture of future tech governance.
Pax Silica is a US-initiated international coalition focused on securing and strengthening trusted global supply chains for advanced technology, particularly semiconductors, silicon-based hardware, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and critical minerals. It was launched in December 2025 with an initial group of partner nations to create resilient and reliable technology networks and mitigate over-dependence on any single supplier or geopolitical adversary.
Countries that have joined the US-led initiative till now are Greece, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Singapore, Israel, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.
The alliance's core goals include diversifying technology supply chains (especially semiconductors and critical minerals), aligning standards and cooperation on AI infrastructure and hardware, reducing authoritarian influence in global tech trade and dependencies, and promoting trusted innovation ecosystems across participating countries.
Joining Pax Silica elevates India from a peripheral participant to an active stakeholder in future global tech governance frameworks. This counters past narrative that India was excluded from or lagging in such security-centric alliances.
New Delhi's move comes at a time when India is rapidly developing its semiconductor and AI ecosystem domestically, with government initiatives to scale chip manufacturing and AI infrastructure. Its participation in Pax Silica will lead to easier access to advanced chip technologies and collaborations, improved positioning of Indian firms within global supply chains, greater foreign investment and co-development opportunities, enhanced coordination on logistics, manufacturing, and critical inputs among other benefits.
This supports India's ambition to become a significant hub in the global semiconductor value chain, rather than remaining mainly an assembly or testing base.
Pax Silica is widely seen as part of a broader push to counterbalance China's dominance in critical tech — especially in chip manufacturing, rare earths, AI computing, and infrastructure. India’s participation strengthens economic and technology ties with the US and other democratic partners. It signals closer strategic alignment amid broader geopolitical competition. It also enhances India’s leverage in shaping global technology norms and standards and helps reduce vulnerability to supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions.
India's inclusion also reflects a nuanced balance in foreign policy — maintaining strategic autonomy while engaging deeply with Western technology partners.
Beyond geopolitical symbolism, there are other tangible benefits. Indian semiconductor fabs, AI data centres, and high-tech R&D hubs become more attractive to global investors. Partnerships can foster knowledge sharing in chip design, manufacturing, and advanced AI infrastructure. India can get involved in collaborative frameworks that set norms for secure technology ecosystems, which domestic firms can adopt to compete internationally. This reinforces India’s policy goals of tech sovereignty and economic competitiveness in next-generation technologies.
The timing of India joining the alliance — at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 — underscores how technology cooperation is becoming a central pillar of India-US relations, complementing broader strategic and economic dialogues. Tech cooperation will now extend beyond bilateral ties to multilateral frameworks. The alliance provides structured engagement on shared priorities such as AI infrastructure, secure semiconductors, and trusted tech networks, which are increasingly foundational in global politics. This reinforces the narrative of India not just as a market, but as an active architect of shared tech futures.
There are broader global implications too. India’s entry strengthens a coalition aiming to foster collaboration among democracies and like-minded partners, reduce technological coercive dependencies, and build shared frameworks for innovation and supply chain resilience.
This could counter fragmentation of global tech ecosystems and promote stable, rules-based cooperation.
According to Robinder Sachdev, strategic affairs expert and president of the New Delhi-based Imagindia think tank, India is also on the cutting edge of sourcing networks and supply chains for the needed infrastructure to build stack of the semiconductor chips and hardware.
"These are necessary to meet critical needs across electronics, defence, aerospace, automobiles, healthcare, and a range of other technologies that are dependent on semiconductor chips for computing and processing powers," Sachdev told ETV Bharat.
Secondly, it also indicates that India is signing up for an alternative ecosystem that will reduce dependence on the Chinese ecosystem of semiconductors chips, critical minerals and rare earth which China dominates today and can leverage for its strategy against other countries, he added.
Sachdev stated that by joining Pax Silica, India can reduce the chokehold of Chinese dominance.
"By joining Pax Silica, India will also gain from tech transfers and will become an integral part of many other supply chains that are not dominated by China," he added.
In fact, with rapid global competition over AI capabilities and semiconductors, Pax Silica acts as a platform to coordinate investments, share best practices in tech resilience, and jointly explore secure sourcing of minerals and processing capabilities. India’s participation potentially shifts future industry alignments in favour of diversified and multi-partner supply chains.
Abhinav Pandya, founder, director and CEO of the Udaipur-based Usanas Foundation think tank, said that India’s joining of Pax Silica, US President Donald Trump’s initiative to secure these supply chains based on silicon technologies, is a very crucial development for various reasons.
"First and foremost, it is a big diplomatic win for Trump because India with its huge population is a big market for technology," Pandya said. "India is also a leading member of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) bloc. That is why India is very important in geoeconomic terms and geopolitical terms. When India joins Pax Silica, then certainly this is a big strategic win for the US. There is great power rivalry between the US and China over technology, particularly critical and emerging technologies like AI, semiconductors etc."
Pointing out that this elite club includes countries like Israel, the UAE and several European nations, he said: “Definitely, India’s sitting in this club demonstrates our economic and diplomatic clout at the world level.”
At the same time, he cautioned that India should not become a pawn in the geopolitical rivalry between the US and China on technological issues.
"This is also an issue about selling American products, particularly the advanced semiconductor chips," Pandya said. "So, this is another way to explore and exploit the Indian market for technology. Then again, we have to be very careful."
Taken together, India joining Pax Silica is significant across multiple dimensions whether it be recognition of India's strategic role in secure technology and AI ecosystems, enhanced access and integration into important global tech supply chains, strengthening of geopolitical partnerships amid rising technological rivalries, acceleration of domestic tech industry growth and competitiveness or advancement of collaborative frameworks for resilient and secure innovation.
