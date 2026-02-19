ETV Bharat / technology

India's Pax Silica Move Marks Strategic Leap In Global Technology Order

New Delhi: India's formal entry into the US-led Pax Silica alliance at the ongoing India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi will mark a defining moment in the country's technological and strategic trajectory.

India will formally join the alliance in an event on Friday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the India AI Impact Summit, according to the US Embassy here.

More than a diplomatic gesture, the move signals Washington's recognition of India as a trusted partner in building secure and resilient global technology supply chains. By joining the coalition, India steps beyond the role of a vast consumer market and positions itself as an active stakeholder in shaping the architecture of future tech governance.

Pax Silica is a US-initiated international coalition focused on securing and strengthening trusted global supply chains for advanced technology, particularly semiconductors, silicon-based hardware, artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, and critical minerals. It was launched in December 2025 with an initial group of partner nations to create resilient and reliable technology networks and mitigate over-dependence on any single supplier or geopolitical adversary.

Countries that have joined the US-led initiative till now are Greece, Australia, Japan, South Korea, the UK, Singapore, Israel, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Qatar.

The alliance's core goals include diversifying technology supply chains (especially semiconductors and critical minerals), aligning standards and cooperation on AI infrastructure and hardware, reducing authoritarian influence in global tech trade and dependencies, and promoting trusted innovation ecosystems across participating countries.

Joining Pax Silica elevates India from a peripheral participant to an active stakeholder in future global tech governance frameworks. This counters past narrative that India was excluded from or lagging in such security-centric alliances.

New Delhi's move comes at a time when India is rapidly developing its semiconductor and AI ecosystem domestically, with government initiatives to scale chip manufacturing and AI infrastructure. Its participation in Pax Silica will lead to easier access to advanced chip technologies and collaborations, improved positioning of Indian firms within global supply chains, greater foreign investment and co-development opportunities, enhanced coordination on logistics, manufacturing, and critical inputs among other benefits.

This supports India's ambition to become a significant hub in the global semiconductor value chain, rather than remaining mainly an assembly or testing base.

Pax Silica is widely seen as part of a broader push to counterbalance China's dominance in critical tech — especially in chip manufacturing, rare earths, AI computing, and infrastructure. India’s participation strengthens economic and technology ties with the US and other democratic partners. It signals closer strategic alignment amid broader geopolitical competition. It also enhances India’s leverage in shaping global technology norms and standards and helps reduce vulnerability to supply chain disruptions caused by geopolitical tensions.

India's inclusion also reflects a nuanced balance in foreign policy — maintaining strategic autonomy while engaging deeply with Western technology partners.

Beyond geopolitical symbolism, there are other tangible benefits. Indian semiconductor fabs, AI data centres, and high-tech R&D hubs become more attractive to global investors. Partnerships can foster knowledge sharing in chip design, manufacturing, and advanced AI infrastructure. India can get involved in collaborative frameworks that set norms for secure technology ecosystems, which domestic firms can adopt to compete internationally. This reinforces India’s policy goals of tech sovereignty and economic competitiveness in next-generation technologies.