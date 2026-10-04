ETV Bharat / technology

India Needs Its Own AI Safety Framework, Not A Copy Of US Pact: Industry Experts

New Delhi: India should build its own artificial intelligence (AI) safety framework suited to its languages, scale, and application-led AI ecosystem rather than replicate a voluntary pact signed by US President Donald Trump and top technology firms last week, industry experts said.

They also called for a commitment that brings together all stakeholders and tackles risks such as deepfakes and cyberattacks, even as they differed on whether voluntary measures alone would be enough.

The comments came after the White House Accord on Super Intelligence, a voluntary AI safety pact signed on September 29 by Trump and top executives from Google, OpenAI, Anthropic, Meta, Nvidia and Elon Musk's xAI.

Under the accord, the companies committed to internal controls to monitor their AI models, dedicated oversight teams, independent external audits and board-level oversight. They also agreed to meet regularly to set safety standards.

Nasscom Chairman and Fractal Group CEO Srikanth Velamakanni said India should not simply replicate the US. Instead, it should use a domestic commitment as a building block towards a global understanding of AI safety.

"As models become more capable and agentic, we are giving them greater access to systems and greater autonomy to make decisions. AI safety must be strengthened considerably and must stay ahead of capability to prevent catastrophic risks," Velamakanni said.

He noted that the US accord is largely a push for self-policing by frontier AI companies. The European Union, by contrast, has taken a binding, risk-based approach, while China follows a state-directed control model.

India, the Nasscom Chairman said, could use its role in the Global Partnership on AI (GPAI) and the momentum from hosting the AI Impact Summit in February to prevent worst-case outcomes, without citizens of India and the Global South being denied access to frontier models.

"India doesn't need to copy the US model, but it can take inspiration from it and expedite efforts to build a trusted AI ecosystem," said Soumen Mandal, Principal Analyst at Counterpoint Research.

He added that such a commitment should cover testing AI systems before deployment, independent audits, reporting serious problems, and naming people responsible for AI-related risks. Amit Khanna, Partner and Automation Ecosystem Leader at Grant Thornton Bharat, said any commitment should be suited to Indian market conditions.

He noted that India's focus is on building AI applications rather than major foundational models. "An industry commitment in India should ensure AI works reliably across vernacular languages and unique cultural contexts and should not exploit AI knowledge asymmetry in the population," Khanna said.

Ganesh Gopalan, co-founder and CEO of Gnani.ai, said any framework must ensure a level playing field. Global frontier models should be subject to the same rules as Indian ones, he said, since Indian AI companies compete with global firms for the same customers.

The experts differed on whether self-regulation would be enough. "Voluntary, self-regulatory approaches are necessary but woefully insufficient," Velamakanni said. "Pharmaceuticals and aviation are great examples of industries where strong, technically competent regulators have strengthened safety and public trust without stopping innovation."

He said India needs binding rules on transparency, incident reporting, and accountability when serious harm occurs. The IndiaAI Safety Institute should be strengthened to test newly released models, but without creating a bottleneck by requiring pre-release certification of every model, he added.

Mandal backed a hybrid approach. Mandatory rules would apply to potential harms in defence, healthcare, banking, and government use cases, while voluntary standards would cover fast-moving technical areas where regulators may lack technical expertise.