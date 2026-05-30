ETV Bharat / technology

India Must Rethink Chip Strategy, Focus On Strengths: NITI Aayog

India currently imports the vast majority of semiconductors used across industries, including electronics, automobiles and defence. ( Representational Image/IANS )

New Delhi: India is chasing the wrong semiconductor dream, and needs to rethink its strategy if it wants to become a global chip powerhouse, according to a new roadmap released by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.

The report argues that India should stop trying to imitate established manufacturing giants and instead focus on areas where it can become indispensable in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The report, Future of India's Semiconductor Industry, released by NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub, warns that India's overwhelming dependence on imported semiconductors is becoming both an economic and strategic concern, as demand for chips surges across sectors ranging from smartphones and electric vehicles to artificial intelligence and defence.

Today, nearly 90-95 per cent of the semiconductors used in India are imported. The country spent close to US$ 150 billion on semiconductor imports between FY17 and FY25, and without significant domestic capacity, annual import bills could balloon to nearly US$ 240 billion by 2035.

India's semiconductor vision (NITI Aayog)

Shift Focus From Fabrication Race

Yet the report's central message is not that India should simply build more chip factories. Instead, it argues that India risks losing the semiconductor race if it tries to compete head-on with countries that have spent decades perfecting advanced chip manufacturing.

The roadmap states, "Rather than playing the catching-up game in the wafer race, India should prioritise building proficiency in areas where it has the potential to outshine and which are potential choke points in the current supply chain."

The report proposes a shift away from the traditional obsession with leading-edge fabrication plants and towards segments where value creation is moving rapidly and entry barriers are comparatively lower.

Among the biggest opportunities identified are advanced semiconductor packaging, chiplet technologies, compound semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), semiconductor design, and specialised chips tailored to India's domestic requirements.

According to the roadmap, advanced packaging could become India's biggest strategic advantage. As chips become more complex, value increasingly shifts from the silicon wafer itself to the integration, stacking, and packaging of multiple chips to improve performance and energy efficiency.