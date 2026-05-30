India Must Rethink Chip Strategy, Focus On Strengths: NITI Aayog
NITI Aayog urges India to prioritise chip design, advanced packaging and innovation rather than competing directly in semiconductor manufacturing, reports Surabhi Gupta.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 4:27 PM IST
New Delhi: India is chasing the wrong semiconductor dream, and needs to rethink its strategy if it wants to become a global chip powerhouse, according to a new roadmap released by the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog.
The report argues that India should stop trying to imitate established manufacturing giants and instead focus on areas where it can become indispensable in the global semiconductor supply chain.
The report, Future of India's Semiconductor Industry, released by NITI Aayog's Frontier Tech Hub, warns that India's overwhelming dependence on imported semiconductors is becoming both an economic and strategic concern, as demand for chips surges across sectors ranging from smartphones and electric vehicles to artificial intelligence and defence.
Today, nearly 90-95 per cent of the semiconductors used in India are imported. The country spent close to US$ 150 billion on semiconductor imports between FY17 and FY25, and without significant domestic capacity, annual import bills could balloon to nearly US$ 240 billion by 2035.
Shift Focus From Fabrication Race
Yet the report's central message is not that India should simply build more chip factories. Instead, it argues that India risks losing the semiconductor race if it tries to compete head-on with countries that have spent decades perfecting advanced chip manufacturing.
The roadmap states, "Rather than playing the catching-up game in the wafer race, India should prioritise building proficiency in areas where it has the potential to outshine and which are potential choke points in the current supply chain."
The report proposes a shift away from the traditional obsession with leading-edge fabrication plants and towards segments where value creation is moving rapidly and entry barriers are comparatively lower.
Among the biggest opportunities identified are advanced semiconductor packaging, chiplet technologies, compound semiconductors such as Silicon Carbide (SiC) and Gallium Nitride (GaN), semiconductor design, and specialised chips tailored to India's domestic requirements.
According to the roadmap, advanced packaging could become India's biggest strategic advantage. As chips become more complex, value increasingly shifts from the silicon wafer itself to the integration, stacking, and packaging of multiple chips to improve performance and energy efficiency.
NITI Aayog believes India can position itself as one of the world's top three destinations for advanced packaging and become a leading supplier of critical semiconductor materials over the next decade.
Leveraging India's Design Strength
The report also highlights India's strength in chip design. Indian engineers already account for nearly one-fifth of the global semiconductor design workforce, giving the country a strong foundation to build intellectual property, custom chip architectures and next-generation AI hardware.
India aims to establish itself as a global hub for semiconductor chip design for artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and high-performance computing by creating more than 100 advanced semiconductor intellectual property (IP) cores by 2035.
The report notes that building a semiconductor industry comes with major challenges, including talent shortages, high capital requirements, long gestation periods and significant energy demands. Dependence on imported equipment and materials further compounds these challenges.
Building a cutting-edge semiconductor fabrication facility can cost between US$ 5 billion and US$ 15 billion, and several years are required to recoup the investment. NITI Aayog estimates that India will need to invest between US$ 135 billion and US$ 180 billion over the next decade in manufacturing, packaging, research infrastructure and ecosystem development.
Five-Point Strategy
To achieve its goals, NITI Aayog has proposed a five-point strategy focused on innovation, investment, manufacturing, skill development and international partnerships.
The roadmap calls for enhanced research and development, improved access to chip design tools, AI-enabled semiconductor engineering, dedicated semiconductor manufacturing regions, a National Fab Academy for workforce training and stronger collaboration with trusted partners in the United States, Japan, South Korea and the European Union.
Vision For 2035
By 2035, the report projects that India could build a semiconductor value chain worth US$ 120-150 billion, capture 10-13 per cent of the global semiconductor market, and meet up to half of its domestic chip demand through local production. The larger goal, however, extends beyond self-sufficiency. The roadmap argues that India should become so deeply integrated into the global semiconductor ecosystem that the industry would be unable to function without it. In other words, India's biggest semiconductor opportunity may not lie in winning a race others started decades ago, but in redefining the race itself.
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