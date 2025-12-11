India Moving Steadily Towards 2040 Moon Mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
Echoing Rakesh Sharma's iconic "Saare Jahan Se Achha", Shukla said India's space future looks bright, and that major chunk of responsibility rests on today's youth.
Published : December 11, 2025 at 8:07 AM IST
Kolkata: Forty-one years ago, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked astronaut Rakesh Sharma how India looked from space, he replied, "Saare Jahan Se Achha". Decades later, that emotion still remains the same. During an event at the Indian Centre of Space Physics here on Wednesday, Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to go to the International Space Station (ISS), reminded everyone of that historic sentiment once again.
He affirmed that India's future in space exploration is extremely bright and the nation is moving forward with the aim of sending humans to the Moon by 2040.
Addressing the event, the IAF officer, who happens to be a key crew member of ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, shared insights into India's growing presence in space technology and also spoke fondly about his long association with Bengal.
As he narrated about his bond with Kolkata, Shubhanshu said this was not his first visit to the city. His initial training in the Air Force took place in Barrackpore, and that allowed him to experience Kolkata many years ago. "It's a beautiful city, and I am very happy to be back," he said with a smile.
When asked how India looks from space, Shubhanshu evoked memories of Rakesh Sharma's iconic reply. Smiling warmly, he said, "This same question was asked after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space. Even in my farewell speech, I repeated the same line - from above, India still looks 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'.” His response drew applause and stirred a strong patriotic emotion among everyone present.
Speaking about India's future missions, he explained that the country has set big and bold targets in space research - including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, building an Indian space station, and sending humans to the Moon. Space missions are highly complex, he noted, so it is "difficult to announce an exact schedule" at the moment. "However, work is progressing with 2040 as the target year. The final timeline will depend on the success of ongoing test missions," he said.
#WATCH | Kolkata, West Bengal | Indian Astronaut & IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla said, " wing commander rakesh sharma was the first indian astronaut to go to space... there was no human space program in our country at that time. so we had to wait 41 years, when i went again… pic.twitter.com/Gghhs9Yw2s— ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2025
He asserted, "What I can say with confidence is that we will achieve our goals. The next 10-20 years will bring revolutionary changes in space exploration, and witnessing that journey will be thrilling."
Shubhanshu also expressed strong faith in India's youth. "Today's young generation is highly talented and capable. Every time I interact with them, I am amazed by their skills," he said.
His message to the youth was that India is marching toward a big dream and it is up to the younger generation to fulfil it. "The responsibility of transforming India into a 'Developed India' by 2047 rests on their shoulders," he said.
Recalling the achievements of Rakesh Sharma and Kalpana Chawla, he mentioned that earlier, opportunities to work in space science were limited. "After Rakesh Sharma's mission, there was a long gap. But now, the ecosystem for human spaceflight is being built within India itself, allowing students to dream of becoming astronauts and actually achieve that dream," he added.
Talking about new-age technology, Shubhanshu said artificial intelligence already plays a major role in space missions. "Since space stations are designed to operate for 20-30 years, making them future-proof is a major challenge. Scientists must ensure that technology developed in the future can be easily integrated into the systems designed today, and that challenge is being worked on continuously," he said.
When asked how international training will help India's own missions, he replied that experience is the greatest asset. "Every phase of international space operations offers valuable lessons. Continuous discussions are underway with the design team so that global expertise can be applied to the Gaganyaan mission. We are moving in the right direction, and this experience will benefit our own systems tremendously," he said.
