ETV Bharat / technology

India Moving Steadily Towards 2040 Moon Mission: Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

Kolkata: Forty-one years ago, when the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi asked astronaut Rakesh Sharma how India looked from space, he replied, "Saare Jahan Se Achha". Decades later, that emotion still remains the same. During an event at the Indian Centre of Space Physics here on Wednesday, Air Force Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian astronaut to go to the International Space Station (ISS), reminded everyone of that historic sentiment once again.

He affirmed that India's future in space exploration is extremely bright and the nation is moving forward with the aim of sending humans to the Moon by 2040.

Addressing the event, the IAF officer, who happens to be a key crew member of ISRO's Gaganyaan mission, shared insights into India's growing presence in space technology and also spoke fondly about his long association with Bengal.

As he narrated about his bond with Kolkata, Shubhanshu said this was not his first visit to the city. His initial training in the Air Force took place in Barrackpore, and that allowed him to experience Kolkata many years ago. "It's a beautiful city, and I am very happy to be back," he said with a smile.

When asked how India looks from space, Shubhanshu evoked memories of Rakesh Sharma's iconic reply. Smiling warmly, he said, "This same question was asked after Wing Commander Rakesh Sharma went to space. Even in my farewell speech, I repeated the same line - from above, India still looks 'Saare Jahan Se Achha'.” His response drew applause and stirred a strong patriotic emotion among everyone present.

Speaking about India's future missions, he explained that the country has set big and bold targets in space research - including the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission, building an Indian space station, and sending humans to the Moon. Space missions are highly complex, he noted, so it is "difficult to announce an exact schedule" at the moment. "However, work is progressing with 2040 as the target year. The final timeline will depend on the success of ongoing test missions," he said.