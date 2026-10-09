ETV Bharat / technology

Young Kids Steal The Show At India Mobile Congress 2026, Build Robots For Health Emergencies

Adyut Agarwal with teammates Om Pratyush and Qutubuddin ( Image Credit: ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: School students are drawing crowds at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Yashobhumi with working robots designed for medical and humanitarian crises. Many of them are preparing for the annual Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India (RFGYCI) competition, set to be held tomorrow, October 10, 2026. This competition will offer winners a chance to travel to Geneva and represent India on the global level.

One robot, three life-saving jobs

14-year-old Aradhya of Bal Bharti Public School, Rohini, stands beside her robot with quiet confidence. Her multi-tasking health emergency robot handles three jobs a real crisis team must manage. First, it builds and seals a quarantine area, placing every wall in its correct zone so that biological samples stay contained. Then it sorts people into three groups: those in severe danger, those who need precautions and those who are safe, and sends each to its own zone. Finally, it delivers 10 medical kits to their designated places. Her project is special because one robot does the work of three. In a real emergency, workers are often rushed and exposed to risk while they seal off areas, separate patients, and distribute supplies.

Aaradhya explained that her robot carries out all of it in sequence, so people can stay out of harm's way. She said she wants to become a software engineer one day.

Aradhya (Image Credit: ETV Bharar) A nine-year-old with a big idea

Nine-year-old Naum has built a two-robot rescue team called Rover. He explained that it runs on three simple but important parts. The Arduino Mega is the brain, a small programmable board that follows the instructions Naum wrote. The motor drivers act as muscle controllers, turning the brain's weak signals into enough power to move the motors. The buck converters work like a safety valve, lowering the battery's voltage so every part gets the right amount of power and nothing burns out.



The first robot handles triage and delivery. A clever flicking-box mechanism sorts patients by colour, with red for severe cases, yellow for moderate ones and green for those recovering, much like a hospital does. A multi-section conveyor belt then drops 10 wooden medical kits exactly where they are needed. The second robot does the dangerous work. With a servo-controlled lever and a robotic arm, it places thick wooden walls around a simulated radioactive zone, so no human has to go near the danger. He gave each robot one job, just as a real rescue team assigns roles.