Young Kids Steal The Show At India Mobile Congress 2026, Build Robots For Health Emergencies
School students at the India Mobile Congress 2026 showcase life-saving robots for the upcoming Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India, set to occur tomorrow.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 8:52 PM IST
New Delhi: School students are drawing crowds at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) in Yashobhumi with working robots designed for medical and humanitarian crises. Many of them are preparing for the annual Robotics for Good Youth Challenge India (RFGYCI) competition, set to be held tomorrow, October 10, 2026. This competition will offer winners a chance to travel to Geneva and represent India on the global level.
One robot, three life-saving jobs
14-year-old Aradhya of Bal Bharti Public School, Rohini, stands beside her robot with quiet confidence. Her multi-tasking health emergency robot handles three jobs a real crisis team must manage. First, it builds and seals a quarantine area, placing every wall in its correct zone so that biological samples stay contained. Then it sorts people into three groups: those in severe danger, those who need precautions and those who are safe, and sends each to its own zone. Finally, it delivers 10 medical kits to their designated places. Her project is special because one robot does the work of three. In a real emergency, workers are often rushed and exposed to risk while they seal off areas, separate patients, and distribute supplies.
Aaradhya explained that her robot carries out all of it in sequence, so people can stay out of harm's way. She said she wants to become a software engineer one day.
A nine-year-old with a big idea
Nine-year-old Naum has built a two-robot rescue team called Rover. He explained that it runs on three simple but important parts. The Arduino Mega is the brain, a small programmable board that follows the instructions Naum wrote.
The motor drivers act as muscle controllers, turning the brain's weak signals into enough power to move the motors. The buck converters work like a safety valve, lowering the battery's voltage so every part gets the right amount of power and nothing burns out.
The first robot handles triage and delivery. A clever flicking-box mechanism sorts patients by colour, with red for severe cases, yellow for moderate ones and green for those recovering, much like a hospital does. A multi-section conveyor belt then drops 10 wooden medical kits exactly where they are needed. The second robot does the dangerous work. With a servo-controlled lever and a robotic arm, it places thick wooden walls around a simulated radioactive zone, so no human has to go near the danger. He gave each robot one job, just as a real rescue team assigns roles.
Naum said he likes building things that can help people. “I want to keep making robots when I grow up," he said.
When machines drive, humans heal
12-year-old Adyut Agarwal of DPS Mathura Road, with teammates Om Pratyush and Qutubuddin, asked a different question: what if vehicles could carry the injured and the medicines on their own?
Their automated vehicles are built to move patients and vital supplies through high-pressure situations. In an emergency, every minute counts, and rescuers are often too few and too tired. A self-driving vehicle can keep supplies moving while people focus on treatment. "We worked as a team, and every time something failed, we fixed it and tried again. That's how you learn."
The road to Geneva
These children are not at IMC only to display their work. They are preparing for a competition where the best teams earn the chance to travel to Geneva and represent India on a global stage. Every wire tested and every line of code rechecked brings them closer. "Going to Geneva would be a dream. We want to show the world that India's students can build great technology."
"Our generation didn't have this"
An expert mentor of the students said, "While we were students, we didn't have access to this many components, and there wasn't this level of encouragement around us.
But today, students have wider opportunities, and parents are right there supporting them every step of the way. India is moving in a phenomenal direction. Just look at young students building systems like this. It's proof that our youth are ready to lead India and the world into an AI-driven future very soon."