ETV Bharat / technology

India May Look At Dedicated AI Regulatory Framework, Says MeitY Secretary

Hyderabad: S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), on Friday, said the time has come for India to move towards a dedicated regulatory framework for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

He mentioned that existing legal provisions are adequate to resolve initial concerns on issues like deepfakes and AI-generated content; however, an "additional regulation or law may be needed" to address harms caused by the ever-growing AI technology.

"It is a conversation which has commenced, and my Minister (IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw) and I have both been on record earlier that we will look at AI regulation when the time is right, and it appears that the time is getting right, and we will start looking at it," Krishnan said.

He added: "We have used the IT rules, and other provisions of existing law to address various concerns that AI raises, but now, probably the time has come to look at a separate legislation."

Regarding timelines for new AI regulations, Krishnan said, "As Ministry, at an official level, what we can do is prepare draft legislation...when it finally comes out, is not something which I can comment, especially when it is a legislation."

Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in an interview with PTI last month, said that the current information technology law was framed much before the rapid emergence of Artificial Intelligence (AI), and that a new legal framework may be required to deal with the changing landscape.

Vaishnaw had said discussions are on with the industry and that the government will seek to strike a balance between innovation and regulation.