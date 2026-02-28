India Mandates E20 Petrol With RON 95 At Pumps From April 2026
India's government has ordered oil companies to sell E20 petrol with a minimum 95 RON rating at all filling stations nationwide from 1 April 2026.
Published : February 28, 2026 at 11:35 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has mandated all oil marketing companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol (E20) meeting a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 at filling stations across the country from 1 April 2026. The latest government directive applies to all states and union territories, marking a significant step in India's long-running push to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and cut carbon emissions.
However, under special circumstances, the Ministry has allowed these companies to sell E20 fuel without a 95 RON blend for specific regions for a limited time.
RON and its significance
Research Octane Number (RON) measures a fuel's resistance to engine knocking — a condition in which fuel ignites unevenly, producing a pinging sound, offering a reduced power output, and potentially causing lasting mechanical damage.
Ethanol carries a naturally high octane rating of around 108 RON. This indicates that E20 petrol with 95 RON is relatively straightforward to achieve.
Moreover, a higher RON rating on an ethanol-blended fuel is better. This is because a fuel with a higher RON, like 95 RON, is more stable under high compression, while a very low octane fuel, hypothetically like a 20 RON, would ignite prematurely and cause engine knocking.
As higher RON reduces engine knocking, it prevents the engine from detuning itself to protect against low-quality fuel.
Why does this matter?
E20, an ethanol-blended petrol, contains up to 20 per cent ethanol blended with conventional petrol. E20 fuel is generally considered better for the environment and potentially more affordable than traditional petrol.
India originally targeted 20 per cent ethanol blending by 2030, but brought that deadline forward to 2025–26 after achieving 10 per cent blending in June 2022 — five months ahead of schedule. Since then, most filling stations sell E20 petrol.
MoPNG reports that India has saved more than Rs 1.40 lakh crore in foreign exchange through petrol substitution since 2014–15.
Ethanol is derived domestically from sugarcane, maize, and other grains. Beyond environmental benefits, the programme supports farmers by generating sustained demand for agricultural produce and helping sectors manage surplus.
95 RON petrol - A problem for some
Most vehicles manufactured in India between 2023 and 2025 are designed to run on E20 without difficulty. Owners of older vehicles built for E10 petrol may notice a modest reduction in fuel efficiency of between three and seven per cent, along with some wear on rubber and plastic components not designed for higher ethanol concentrations.
To solve this, motorists can upgrade to an E20-compliant vehicle that supports the upcoming fuel.