ETV Bharat / technology

India Mandates E20 Petrol With RON 95 At Pumps From April 2026

Hyderabad: The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) has mandated all oil marketing companies to sell ethanol-blended petrol (E20) meeting a minimum Research Octane Number (RON) of 95 at filling stations across the country from 1 April 2026. The latest government directive applies to all states and union territories, marking a significant step in India's long-running push to reduce its dependence on imported crude oil and cut carbon emissions.

However, under special circumstances, the Ministry has allowed these companies to sell E20 fuel without a 95 RON blend for specific regions for a limited time.

RON and its significance

Research Octane Number (RON) measures a fuel's resistance to engine knocking — a condition in which fuel ignites unevenly, producing a pinging sound, offering a reduced power output, and potentially causing lasting mechanical damage.

Ethanol carries a naturally high octane rating of around 108 RON. This indicates that E20 petrol with 95 RON is relatively straightforward to achieve.

Moreover, a higher RON rating on an ethanol-blended fuel is better. This is because a fuel with a higher RON, like 95 RON, is more stable under high compression, while a very low octane fuel, hypothetically like a 20 RON, would ignite prematurely and cause engine knocking.

As higher RON reduces engine knocking, it prevents the engine from detuning itself to protect against low-quality fuel.

Why does this matter?