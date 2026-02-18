ETV Bharat / technology

Gnani.ai Launches India's First Indigenous Voice-To-Voice AI Model, Targets Multilingual Enterprise Use

“We sit on almost 14 million hours of India-specific training data. That allows us to capture accents, dialects, and the diversity of Indian languages in a highly localised manner,” she said.

The model currently supports more than a dozen Indian languages and will continue to expand. Agarwal said that the company’s strength lies in its India-specific training data.

Unlike conventional systems that convert speech into text before generating a response, this model processes speech directly into speech and reduces response time. This makes it more suitable for high-volume, real-time sectors such as banking, travel, logistics, hospitality, manufacturing, and government citizen services.

“This is India’s first-ever voice-to-voice model. We are calling it India Voice OS, and this is a disruptive technology for the voice AI space,” Agarwal said. “Earlier systems worked on speech-to-text and then text-to-speech pipelines, which often created latency. Our voice-to-voice model is designed for Indian languages and Indian infrastructure and delivers very low latency.”

Speaking to ETV Bharat at the summit, Vasuta Agarwal, Chief Revenue Officer at Gnani.ai, introduced the platform as “India Voice OS”, a voice operating system designed to overcome the limitations of traditional speech AI systems.

New Delhi: Homegrown AI firm Gnani.ai on Tuesday launched what it claims is India’s first indigenous voice-to-voice artificial intelligence model at India AI Impact Summit 2026. It is a low-latency system built to process and respond to speech directly in multiple Indian languages. The company says the model targets sectors such as banking, telecom, travel, and government services.

Gnani.ai is an India-born agentic AI and voice infrastructure firm that builds foundational voice models for enterprises and governments. It claims fluency in more than 15 Indian languages and works with over 200 large organisations, including the Tata Group, the Mahindra Group, and Air India. Its AI systems are deployed across major banks and enterprises such as Hyundai, Airtel, IIFL Samasta, Bank of Baroda, Muthoot Finance, Concentrix, Indian Bank, and L&T Finance.

India’s Homegrown “Voice OS” by Gnani.ai Promises Real-Time, Multilingual AI Conversations Across Sectors (ETV Bharat)

Agarwal said that the company is building a “full-stack sovereign AI” ecosystem.

“India’s decade is now, especially in foundational AI technology. We are not just consuming global technology; we are producing foundational AI infrastructure, from the model layer to the agent orchestration platform to the end agents,” she said. “Our goal is to take this AI stack from India to the rest of the world.”

The company has also been selected under the IndiaAI Mission to build sovereign foundational AI models.

Farooq Patel, Senior Vice President and India GM – BFSI and Revenue at Gnani.ai, said, “In India, there are many languages beyond English and Hindi. Our system can respond in real time in any of the 12 Indian languages we support, without lag,” he said. “If a customer calls in any language, the AI can translate, respond in a human-like voice, and resolve queries instantly.”

Voice AI has traditionally been used in IVR systems across banking, airlines, and e-commerce platforms. The company claims that its agentic AI workforce can now handle such interactions in real time with high accuracy. For instance, if a customer calls a bank to request a cheque book, the conversational AI can complete the request and can also generate transcripts and analytics for enterprise review.

As voice AI gains traction in sensitive sectors such as banking, concerns around fraud and data privacy are valid. Agarwal said the company has built multiple layers of safeguards. “We have analytics and monitoring layers to detect anomalies and errors. We also offer voice biometric authentication, which matches a customer’s voice for verification,” she explained. “There are checks and balances around fraud detection and authentication, and we fall back on human agents when queries are complex.”

On data protection, the company states that it is SOC 2 Type II compliant, GDPR compliant, and ISO certified. “We take data compliance very seriously because we deal with live, sensitive customer data,” Agarwal said. She added that biometric and conversational data are protected under global compliance standards.

The company also claims that its AI solutions can reduce operational costs by up to 90 per cent in certain use cases by automating repetitive tasks, enabling cross-selling, and reducing dependence on large human call centre teams.