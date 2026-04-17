ETV Bharat / technology

India Holds World’s 2nd Largest AI Talent Pool, But Much Of It Is Leaving For Better Opportunities

India has emerged as the world's second-largest hub for artificial intelligence (AI) talent in 2025, according to the Stanford AI Index 2026, published by the Stanford Institute for Human-Centred Artificial Intelligence (HAI). The report mentions that India has 50,460 top AI authors and inventors, which is only behind the United States (US) with 220,520 experts. It is worth noting that Germany trailed India with 48,500 specialists, highlighting increasing global competition for AI-skilled professionals.

Large talent outflows raise concern

Despite India’s overall AI talent depth, the country recorded the largest net outflow of this talent in 2025, standing at -16.9, according to the report. On the other hand, Canada witnessed strong inflows around 2020, which declined to -7.1 by 2025. Germany also showed a negative net flow of -2.4.

In terms of AI adoption at work, India joins China, Nigeria, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, exceeding 80 per cent employee usage on a semi-regular or regular basis, surpassing the global average of 58 per cent.

India has the highest AI skills penetration globally

Stanford’s report highlights India's AI skill concentration index at 3.0. This means that LinkedIn member profiles with AI skills appear three times more than the global average. India is followed by the US at 2.0 and Germany at 1.8. The report showcases that India has a gender gap that persists within the country, with men listed more than 1.5 times more than women with AI skills. In India, the AI skill concentration index for men is 3.1 and for women is 1.9.

Despite this strong skills base, the report shows India recorded the sharpest rise in AI-related anxiety of any country surveyed. Between 2024 and 2025, concern around AI usage increased by 14 percentage points, while excitement grew by only 2 points. This disconnect reflects the broader public’s uncertainty regarding AI’s rapid advancement.

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