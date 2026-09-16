ETV Bharat / technology

India Has 'Huge Opportunity' As Salesforce Shifts To AI-First Enterprise Systems: CEO Benioff

San Francisco: Salesforce sees a "huge opportunity" for India as the company moves to rebuild its enterprise systems with an AI-first approach, with its vast pool of technology professionals and partners expected to play a key role in the transformation, CEO and co-founder Marc Benioff said here on Tuesday.

Responding to a question from PTI, Benioff said Salesforce has built "incredible teams" in India and is an important part of the company's AI-led transformation.

"We've built incredible teams in India. We love the Indian people, and I think this is a huge opportunity for India. That is, we're going to rebuild all of our enterprise systems to be AI-first, and I think these intelligent interfaces-they're going to do some of the work, and then they're going to need partners, trailblazers, and we have millions and millions of trailblazers in India. So I'm sure that they will be a key part of this incredible story."

Benioff was addressing a press conference on the sidelines of Dreamforce 2026 here. Salesforce has had a presence in India for more than two decades and has expanded its operations in the country across technology, research and development, sales and customer support.