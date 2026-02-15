ETV Bharat / technology

India Has All Ingredients To Be A Full-Stack AI Leader: Sam Altman

New Delhi: India has "all the ingredients to be a full-stack AI leader", Sam Altman said ahead of his visit to the country for the Global AI Impact Summit, citing its tech talent, national strategy and optimism about the technology's potential.

Calling India the world's largest democracy, OpenAI CEO wrote in The Times of India that the country combines homegrown expertise with a policy push to deploy AI at scale.

Referring to the government's IndiaAI Mission, he said it is designed to expand compute capacity, support startups and accelerate multilingual applications in healthcare, agriculture and public services to ensure AI becomes "an essential tool for hundreds of millions of people across India".

Altman noted India's rapid adoption of AI tools, saying the country now has "100 million weekly active users", the second-largest base after the US.

India also has "the largest number of students on ChatGPT worldwide" and ranks fourth globally in the use of Prism, OpenAI's free research and collaboration tool.

He stressed that widening AI's benefits requires progress on "access, adoption, and agency".