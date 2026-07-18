ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Private Orbital Rocket 'Vikram-1' Set For Historic Launch Today

Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 launch vehicle stands on the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) ahead of its maiden Test Flight-1, Mission Aagaman, in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. ( IANS/X/@SkyrootA )

New Delhi: Hyderabad-based space startup Skyroot Aerospace is set to create history on Saturday with the launch of its first orbital launch vehicle, Vikram-1, marking a major milestone for India’s rapidly expanding private space sector.

The mission, named Mission Aagaman, is scheduled for lift-off at 11:30 A.M. from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC-SHAR) in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The test flight of Vikram-1 is expected to mark India’s entry into the global private orbital launch market.

Developed entirely by a private Indian company, Vikram-1 is the country’s first privately built orbital launch vehicle and represents a significant step towards strengthening India’s commercial space capabilities. Ahead of the launch, Skyroot Aerospace said all necessary airspace and maritime clearances have been secured.

Authorities have also notified restricted airspace and maritime zones along the rocket’s flight path and impact corridor to facilitate the mission. Mission Aagaman will be Skyroot’s second space mission after the successful launch of the Vikram-S suborbital rocket on November 18, 2022.