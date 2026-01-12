ETV Bharat / technology

India's EV Sales Hit 2.3 Million In 2025, Market Share Rises To 8%

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Toshihiro Suzuki, President & Representative Director of Suzuki Motor Corporation, flag off the 'eVITARA', Suzuki’s first global strategic Battery Electric Vehicle, at the Suzuki Motor plant at Hansalpur, Gujarat in August 2025 ( File Photo: IANS )

New Delhi: India’s electric vehicle market accounted for 8 per cent of all new vehicle registrations in 2025, with total EV sales reaching 2.3 million units, according to Vahan Portal data.

A report from India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said that electric two‑wheelers led the EV growth with sales of 1.28 million units, touching 57 per cent of EV sales, while electric three‑wheelers (L3 and L5) accounted for 0.8 million units, or 35 per cent of EV sales.

Electric four-wheeler sales were at 1,75,000 units, with notable momentum in small and light commercial electric goods carriers, the report said.

India's broader automobile market posted 28.2 million vehicle registrations in 2025, with two-wheelers accounting for 72 per cent of total sales.

Passenger four-wheelers crossed 4.4 million units, while tractors and agricultural vehicles surpassed 1.06 million units.

Regionally, Uttar Pradesh emerged as the largest EV market with over 4 lakh units, or 18 per cent of national EV sales, followed by Maharashtra with 2.66 lakh units, or 12 per cent, and Karnataka with 2 lakh units, or 9 per cent, the report said.