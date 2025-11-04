ETV Bharat / technology

India Envisions Adaptation As Climate Change Threatens Food, Health, and Livelihoods

Bengaluru: Climate refers to the long-term patterns of temperature, rainfall, wind, and seasons that shape life on Earth—from the heat of deserts to the humidity of rainforests. Unlike weather, which changes daily, climate reflects decades of steady patterns that sustain ecosystems, biodiversity, and livelihoods across sectors like agriculture, energy, and tourism. However, these patterns are shifting. Rising temperatures, erratic rains, and extreme weather are disrupting food systems, damaging infrastructure, and straining economies—with the most vulnerable hit hardest.

Nations are now advancing their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) to cut emissions, strengthen adaptation, and integrate climate risks into development plans. Through global frameworks such as the Paris Agreement (2015), mechanisms like the Green Climate Fund, and scientific guidance from the IPCC, the world is working collectively toward a resilient and climate-smart future.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, climate expert Indu K Murthy, Principal Research Scientist and Sector Head for Climate, Environment and Sustainability at the Centre for Study of Science, Technology, and Policy (CSTEP), outlined India’s vision for an inclusive and climate-resilient future, where adaptation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with mitigation. She explained why COP30 in Brazil marks a crucial turning point—moving from words to action.

How climate change affects human lives

Murthy shared that rising global temperatures—about 1.55°C above pre-industrial levels in 2024, the warmest year on record (WMO)—along with more intense heatwaves, melting glaciers, rising seas, and extreme weather events like floods, droughts, wildfires, and cyclones, are visible signs of climate change across the globe.

Climate change impacts agriculture, food security, and poses threats to human health as well. Rising temperatures, dry spells, floods, and water scarcity cut crop yields and reduce nutritional quality. Warmer conditions fuel pests and diseases in crops and livestock, while extreme weather disrupts food systems and livelihoods of farmers and fisherfolk. The result is growing food insecurity, malnutrition, health risks from heat, and an increase in vector-borne diseases such as malaria and dengue, and rising economic losses.

When asked how countries can build resilience while ensuring a just and equitable transition, Murthy said that strengthening resilience and keeping the transition fair is a major challenge for developing countries. It requires integrating climate risks into all levels of planning, expanding early warning systems, and investing in climate-resilient infrastructure and ecosystems like wetlands, mangroves, and watershed restoration. Scaling up climate finance and social protection schemes such as MGNREGS, promoting green jobs through training, and strengthening local capacity and accountability systems are key to protecting livelihoods and making the low-carbon transition inclusive and sustainable.

The 30th Conference of the Parties (COP 30)

As the world heads toward COP30 (Nov 10–21, 2025), the UN’s climate change conference in Belém, Brazil, the global climate discourse is turning a decisive corner. Murthy said that climate adaptation is a key focus at COP30. Known as ‘implementation COP’, it aims to move from commitments to concrete action—scaling up finance, unlocking technology, prioritising adaptation, and ensuring just transitions.