ETV Bharat / technology

India Emerges As World’s 3rd Most Competitive AI Power

New Delhi: India has emerged as the world’s third most competitive country in artificial intelligence, according to Stanford University’s Global AI Vibrancy Tool on Sunday. The latest ranking highlights how India’s fast-growing tech ecosystem and strong talent base are helping the country play a key role in the global AI race.

The Visual Capitalist chart, based on Stanford’s data, shows the United States clearly leading the world in AI competitiveness with a vibrancy score of 78.6. China is placed second with a score of 36.95, while India ranks third with a score of 21.59. This puts India ahead of several advanced economies, including South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Japan, Canada, Germany and France.

Stanford’s AI Vibrancy Tool combines several indicators into a single score to measure how developed and competitive a country’s AI ecosystem is. These indicators include research and development, talent availability, investment and economic impact, infrastructure, public opinion, and policy and governance. The tool aims to show where innovation and AI talent are growing and how seriously governments are backing artificial intelligence.