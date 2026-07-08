ETV Bharat / technology

India Conducts Successful Flight-Test Of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket

Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducts a successful flight test of the Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, in Balasore on Wednesday ( ANI )

New Delhi: India on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur in Odisha, officials said. The rocket was tested for a user- defined minimum range of 60 km, they said.

"The Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted a successful flight-test of Pinaka Long Range Guided Rocket (LRGR) at the Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur on July 8," the defence ministry said.

Demonstrating all in-flight manoeuvres as planned, the LRGR impacted on the target with "textbook precision" exactly following the predicted trajectory. All the deployed range instruments tracked the flight throughout its trajectory, the officials said.