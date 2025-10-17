ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Climate Readiness Index Ranks Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat As Top 3 Climate-Ready States

India's Climate Readiness Index (CRO) highlights uneven preparedness among top GHG-emitting states, with heatwaves projected to impact 500 million people by 2050.

A man walks on the dried-up portion of the River Jhelum amid soaring temperatures in Srinagar in July 2025 (Image for representation: IANS Photo)
author img

By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : October 17, 2025 at 3:51 PM IST

2 Min Read
Hyderabad: Global surface temperatures have increased significantly in recent decades, primarily due to rising concentrations of greenhouse gases and atmospheric humidity. Consequently, heatwaves and other extreme meteorological events are occurring with greater frequency and intensity, especially in India’s tropical climate during the March–May pre-monsoon season.

According to IPE Global's report—titled Mapping Climate Readiness: Mainstreaming Low Carbon Pathways at Sub-National Level—the projections indicate that, by 2050, Indian heatwaves could exceed human survivability thresholds in shaded conditions, potentially impacting up to 500 million people. The report also introduces Climate Readiness Index (CRI), a first-of-its-kind, indicator-based framework that evaluates preparedness across India's ten highest GHG-emitting states in three critical dimensions: Systemic Readiness, Financial Readiness, and Technological Readiness.

Among the top 10 greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting states, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat lead the CRI. The report suggests that Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra need to fast-track their low-carbon pathway transition.

CRI showcasing climate readiness of states as well as their GHG emission ranks
CRI showcasing climate readiness of states as well as their GHG emission ranks (2025 IPE Global Limited)

The study highlights significant variation in climate preparedness among Indian states through detailed State-Level CRI Scorecards. Top performers demonstrate strong policies and financing frameworks, while lower-ranked states struggle with weak institutions and limited project bankability.

  • For Systemic Readiness, the CRI assesses policies, governance, and institutional mechanisms. Here, Andhra Pradesh ranks highest, with defined climate targets, a nodal agency, and enabling policies, though most states lack time-bound implementation and workforce skilling plans. The state is followed by Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.
  • For Financial Readiness, the CRI measures investment and funding capacity. Here, Chhattisgarh leads due to strong renewable energy investments and financing frameworks, followed by Rajasthan and Andhra Pradesh.
  • For Technological Readiness, the CRI examines the availability and adoption of mitigation technologies. Here, Gujarat and Rajasthan emerge as frontrunners. Gujarat dominates with 48 per cent of solar manufacturing and 35 per cent of park capacity, while Rajasthan leads in installed solar capacity (21,347.58 MW) and Uttar Pradesh excels in workforce development.
Systemic Readiness, Financial Readiness, and Technological Readiness of Indian states as per CRI
Systemic Readiness, Financial Readiness, and Technological Readiness of Indian states as per CRI (2025 IPE Global Limited)

By integrating CRI metrics into state planning, enhancing institutional capacity, and promoting public–private finance, the study seeks to advance India’s low-carbon transition and strengthen subnational climate action. "The first-of-its-kind AI-ML–based Climate Readiness Index (CRI) reveals sharp disparities in preparedness among India's top-emitting states, where readiness hinges on credible governance, accessible finance, and deployable technology," the report adds.

