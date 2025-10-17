ETV Bharat / technology

India's First Climate Readiness Index Ranks Andhra, Rajasthan, Gujarat As Top 3 Climate-Ready States

A man walks on the dried-up portion of the River Jhelum amid soaring temperatures in Srinagar in July 2025 ( Image for representation: IANS Photo )

Hyderabad: Global surface temperatures have increased significantly in recent decades, primarily due to rising concentrations of greenhouse gases and atmospheric humidity. Consequently, heatwaves and other extreme meteorological events are occurring with greater frequency and intensity, especially in India’s tropical climate during the March–May pre-monsoon season.

According to IPE Global's report—titled Mapping Climate Readiness: Mainstreaming Low Carbon Pathways at Sub-National Level—the projections indicate that, by 2050, Indian heatwaves could exceed human survivability thresholds in shaded conditions, potentially impacting up to 500 million people. The report also introduces Climate Readiness Index (CRI), a first-of-its-kind, indicator-based framework that evaluates preparedness across India's ten highest GHG-emitting states in three critical dimensions: Systemic Readiness, Financial Readiness, and Technological Readiness.

Among the top 10 greenhouse gas (GHG) emitting states, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat lead the CRI. The report suggests that Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, and Maharashtra need to fast-track their low-carbon pathway transition.