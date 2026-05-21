ETV Bharat / technology

India’s Chandrayaan-3 Mission Gets Goddard Astronautics Award From AIAA

Washington: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was on Thursday honoured with the Goddard Astronautics Award for 2026 by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) for the Chandrayaan-3 mission. India’s Ambassador to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra received the award at the ASCEND conference of the AIAA.

According to the citation, ISRO received the award “for the groundbreaking landing of the ISRO’s Chandrayaan-3 near the lunar south pole region, to deepen our understanding of the moon and beyond.”