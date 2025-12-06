ETV Bharat / technology

India Celebrates 10 Years of UVIT, Its First Space UV Telescope

Bengaluru: The Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) celebrated 10 years of India’s first space-based Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (UVIT). It is the main payload on AstroSat— India’s first dedicated multi-wavelength space observatory— which was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on September 28, 2015.

The UVIT payload was designed, assembled, and tested at IIA’s Hosakote campus. The payload is part of AstroSat’s suite of five instruments that observe the universe in ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray light. The UVIT was developed in collaboration with the Inter-University Centre for Astronomy and Astrophysics (IUCAA) - Pune, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) - Mumbai, multiple ISRO centres, and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). To mark the anniversary, IIA held a one‑day workshop highlighting UVIT’s scientific achievements and India’s future in ultraviolet astronomy.

What makes UVIT special?

C.S. Stalin, in charge of the UVIT Payload Operation Centre, said, "UVIT is a twin-telescope system covering near-UV, far-UV, and visible wavelengths. Its wide field of view and spatial resolution better than 1.5 arcseconds make it globally unique."

Former ISRO Chairman, A.S. Kiran Kumar, highlighted that space missions like UVIT strengthen India's scientific ecosystem and create opportunities for both academia and private entities in space research.

"UVIT continues to offer the highest angular resolution and sensitivity in its specific ultraviolet wavelength range among any operational space telescope that has a large field of view. In this band, it provides information that complements what facilities like Hubble or JWST can deliver," he noted.

Kumar pointed out that AstroSat is a unique satellite because it carries instruments that study ultraviolet, visible, and X‑ray light together, which provides scientists with a complete view of the universe. Its archived data is open, so astronomers worldwide can keep making discoveries.

When he was asked whether ISRO plans to build larger-aperture UV telescopes to match upcoming global missions such as NASA's ULTRASAT or ESA's planned UV observatories, Kumar said that larger ultraviolet telescopes may be built if they serve the broader scientific community. He emphasises that India’s current focus is on human spaceflight, a space station, and missions to the Moon and Venus. Apart from these, follow‑on projects like UVSat, next-generation UV observations, and exoplanet studies are already being planned.

When discussing the synergy between AstroSat and Aditya‑L1, Kumar explained how both differed from each other. AstroSat surveys faint stars and galaxies, while Aditya-L1 watches the Sun. Both show India’s growing skill in aiming telescopes precisely in space.

UVIT: Achievements and data

Over a decade, UVIT has observed 1,451 celestial objects, which have led to about 300 research papers and 19 PhD theses. Discoveries using the UVIT payload include:

Hot companions of Be stars

Blue Straggler Stars in clusters

Extended ultraviolet disks in dwarf galaxies

Novae in the Andromeda galaxy

Emissions from distant galaxies up to redshift 1.42

Science‑ready UVIT data continues to be uploaded by IIA to ISRO’s PRADAN archive, which is freely available to astronomers worldwide.

Building the Telescope