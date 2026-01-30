ETV Bharat / technology

India's Carbon Capture Landscape: Emerging Technologies, Pilots, Pathways Forward

Bengaluru: Climate change, driven by excessive carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions, continues to pose one of the most urgent challenges of our time. While deep decarbonisation of energy systems and industrial processes is essential, complementary technologies that remove CO₂ directly from the atmosphere and convert it into value‑added products are gaining attention. These technologies—particularly Direct Air Capture (DAC) paired with carbon utilisation—offer pathways to reduced atmospheric carbon while also delivering industrially useful outputs, such as construction materials, synthetic fuels, and chemicals.

Globally, leading companies are demonstrating how DAC and carbon utilisation can work together. For instance, Climeworks (Switzerland/Iceland) captures CO₂ directly from ambient air and either permanently sequesters it via mineralisation beneath Iceland’s basalt formations or supplies it to partners producing carbonated concrete and synthetic fuels. Its emphasis on rigorous Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), lifecycle transparency, and storage permanence sets a benchmark for credible carbon removal and high‑integrity carbon credit frameworks. Similarly, Heirloom (USA) uses a low‑energy mineral looping process with limestone—accelerating a natural rock weathering reaction—to capture CO₂. The resulting carbonated limestone can be integrated into cement and construction materials, linking carbon removal with industrial value chains.

In November 2024, the Dharampal Satyapal Group (DS Group) partnered with Liquid Trees to unveil India's first outdoor “Liquid Tree” at their headquarters in Noida, India. The cube holds 1,600 L of microalgae solution—capturing roughly the same CO₂ as six mature trees, showcasing how microalgae can clean air, store carbon in biomass, and support greener cities.

India’s DAC and Carbon Utilisation Landscape: From Research to Early Pilots

In India, the large-scale commercial DAC deployment remains limited compared to global leaders; most activity is in research, pilot projects, or emerging startups. However, there is a broadening ecosystem of research initiatives, pilot deployments, and collaborative networks pointing to growing activity in carbon removal and utilisation.

Liquid Tree installed at DS Group headquarters in Noida (ETV Bharat via DS Group)

1. Indigenous DAC and Carbon Capture Startups

Novonanmek Material Sciences (Delhi) is reportedly developing a DAC technology called Novoclime , a hybrid sorbent approach targeting CO₂ removal from ambient air. Although still at the pilot stage, this effort signals early indigenous innovation in DAC.

(Delhi) is reportedly developing a DAC technology called , a hybrid sorbent approach targeting CO₂ removal from ambient air. Although still at the pilot stage, this effort signals early indigenous innovation in DAC. Kerone Engineering Solutions (Mumbai) has designed DAC systems intended to capture CO₂ from ambient air, concentrate it, and enable disposal or utilisation. Their systems incorporate advanced materials and energy‑efficient mechanisms to improve capture rates and reduce operational costs, though details on commercial deployment remain limited.

(Mumbai) has designed DAC systems intended to capture CO₂ from ambient air, concentrate it, and enable disposal or utilisation. Their systems incorporate advanced materials and energy‑efficient mechanisms to improve capture rates and reduce operational costs, though details on commercial deployment remain limited. CarbonSQR is noteworthy for planning India’s first pilot DAC facility near Hyderabad, expected to capture up to 8 tonnes of CO₂ per day when operational, illustrating a nascent but concrete DAC deployment in India.

2. Carbon Capture and Utilisation (CCU) Pilots

Although not strictly an ambient DAC, CCU initiatives play a complementary role by converting captured CO₂ into useful products—developing technological and industrial pathways that DAC systems can later leverage.

CO2India, a national network of over 1000 scientists, faculty, industry experts, and students, fosters interdisciplinary collaboration and links lab-scale research with real-world deployment. It advocates for supportive policies, long-term funding, and dedicated institutes to accelerate Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) innovation nationwide.

Urban air purifier installed in advertisement billaboard in the Barcelona city, capturing CO2 emitted by cars and transforming to oxygen, have the same capacity like 20 trees. (Getty Images)

The Department of Science & Technology (DST) has outlined a comprehensive CCUS R&D roadmap, calling for coordinated action, supportive policies, and strengthened infrastructure to accelerate CCUS deployment across sectors like power, cement, and steel. It has supported the foundation of a CO₂‑to‑methanol pilot plant in Pune, developed in collaboration with IIT Delhi and Thermax under a public–private partnership. This facility, with a design capacity of about 1.4 tonnes per day, aims to demonstrate conversion of captured CO₂ into methanol—used in fuel blending, chemical production, and as a hydrogen carrier.