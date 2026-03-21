India Blocks Over 300 Illegal Gambling And Betting Platforms, Takes Total Crackdown Tally To 8,400
India blocks over 300 illegal gambling and betting platforms, which were linked to online sports betting, casino games, including slots, roulette and more.
Published : March 21, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST
Hyderabad: India has blocked over 300 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps, as part of a major crackdown across online sports betting platforms. This move was done in accordance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.
The government banned these platforms as they were linked to online sports betting, casino games including slots, roulette and live dealer tables, peer-to-peer betting exchanges, satta-matka networks, and real-money card games.
So far, India has banned a total of 8,400 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps, out of which approximately 4,900 have been taken down since the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, came into force. It is worth noting that this Act was passed in the Parliament last year and enacted following approval by President Draupadi Murmu.
What the law prohibits
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, states a nationwide ban on online money games (real-money gambling), regardless of whether they are skill or chance-based, or any combination of the two. The law aims to promote innovations in esports and social games.
It prohibits advertising, promoting, or facilitating such games in any form. Banks and payment processors are restrained from handling transactions linked to these platforms, while authorities retain the power to block illegal services under the Information Technology Act, 2000.
What are the penalties for violation of this law?
The Parliament mentioned strict penalties for those found in breach. A first offence carries a potential prison term of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1 crore, or both. Repeat offenders face a minimum sentence of three years, which is extendable up to five years. Alongside imprisonment, they will have to pay a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore that can rise to Rs 2 crore.
As the law also penalises advertising of illegal gambling platforms, defaulters will be punished by up to two years in prison or a fine of up to Rs 50 lakh, with harsher penalties for subsequent violations.
Why the Government Is Acting
Authorities have cited the widespread use of celebrity endorsements and aggressive digital marketing by illegal gambling operators as a key driver of harm, particularly among young people. The government says such platforms have contributed to financial losses, mental health pressures, and family breakdown across the country.
The broader concern, according to official statements, is that the unchecked proliferation of illegal gambling platforms poses a threat to national security, public order, and the integrity of India's financial system.
Alongside its enforcement campaign, the government has indicated it intends to actively promote e-sports and educational gaming as legitimate alternatives, which it says could open new avenues for employment and skill development among Indian youth. Authorities have stated that crackdowns on illegal gambling will continue, with the long-term goal of fostering a safer and more regulated digital entertainment landscape.