ETV Bharat / technology

India Blocks Over 300 Illegal Gambling And Betting Platforms, Takes Total Crackdown Tally To 8,400

Hyderabad: India has blocked over 300 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps, as part of a major crackdown across online sports betting platforms. This move was done in accordance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025.

The government banned these platforms as they were linked to online sports betting, casino games including slots, roulette and live dealer tables, peer-to-peer betting exchanges, satta-matka networks, and real-money card games.

So far, India has banned a total of 8,400 illegal gambling and betting websites and apps, out of which approximately 4,900 have been taken down since the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, came into force. It is worth noting that this Act was passed in the Parliament last year and enacted following approval by President Draupadi Murmu.

What the law prohibits

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, states a nationwide ban on online money games (real-money gambling), regardless of whether they are skill or chance-based, or any combination of the two. The law aims to promote innovations in esports and social games.

It prohibits advertising, promoting, or facilitating such games in any form. Banks and payment processors are restrained from handling transactions linked to these platforms, while authorities retain the power to block illegal services under the Information Technology Act, 2000.

What are the penalties for violation of this law?