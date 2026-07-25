ETV Bharat / technology

Government Orders GitHub to Take Down Bitchat Over Security Fears, Says Jack Dorsey

Bitchat is a decentralized, peer-to-peer messaging app that does not require the internet and works over Bluetooth mesh networks. ( Image Credit: Bitchat/Github )

Hyderabad: The Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Home Ministry's cybercrime unit, has directed Microsoft-owned GitHub to remove the Bluetooth-based messaging app Bitchat, citing serious security concerns.

The instruction was revealed by the app's creator and former Twitter chief executive Jack Dorsey, who shared a copy of the notice on X. He wrote, "the government of india does not like technologies like bitchat and wants it taken down."

Why does the app worry authorities?

According to the notice, Bitchat, launched a year ago, allows users to communicate even when internet services are restricted, which I4C says creates a "substantial risk of misuse" by anti-national elements, terrorist groups, organised criminal networks and cybercriminals looking to dodge lawful detection.