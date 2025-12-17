From Back Office To Brain Trust: India At The Heart Of The Global GCC Revolution
Alongside a vast professional services workforce, India offers a robust technology talent base, enabling GCCs to scale, innovate, and transform operations with agility.
By Anubha Jain
Published : December 17, 2025 at 2:31 PM IST
Bengaluru: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are offshore hubs set up by multinational companies to handle critical work such as technology development, finance, research, analytics, and innovation for their global operations. Once seen as back-office support units, GCCs are now becoming strategic nerve centres, and India stands at the heart of this shift, powered by its vast talent pool, digital maturity, and ability to drive innovation at a global scale.
On this change, Abhay Johorey, Managing Director at Protiviti Member Firm for India, shared his thoughts, saying that initially, enterprises came for labour, then stayed for quality. Today, they are discovering that true innovation emerges in two ways: first, from India’s proven ability to approach problems with fresh perspectives; and second, from the foundational questioning that arises when processes are relocated. Legacy teams stick to ‘this is how it’s always done’; new teams challenge assumptions and spark innovation.
He said that India’s advantage lies not only in scale but also in the breadth of cutting-edge expertise across domains such as healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), IT, quantum computing, and cryptography. When large pools of highly educated talent engage with processes from new vantage points, they drive foundational change, while traditional functions like data entry and voice processes continue to coexist.
GCCs in India are increasingly becoming centres of innovation, R&D engines, and digital transformation hubs—delivering both operational excellence and breakthrough advancements for global enterprises.
“GCC is critical; by incentivising and preparing for it, we strengthen our national position. At the same time, embracing AI and agentic technologies equips us to face the future with confidence," said Abhay Johorey.
Continuing the discussion with ETV Bharat, Abhay Johorey responded to a question about the factors driving India’s emergence as the hub of the global GCC boom. He said that while labour arbitrage is the starting point, the real differentiator is the sheer scale and depth of India’s talent pool. Not only are skilled professionals available at competitive price points, but the large numbers provide unmatched flexibility—whether it’s finding individuals with very specific traits or scaling teams rapidly in one location, he added.
India’s unique advantage lies in its ability to move seamlessly across three phases, as GCC evolution typically unfolds in these stages:
- Labour Arbitrage: Leveraging cost advantages and abundant talent.
- Process Excellence: Once scaled, organisations consolidate fragmented processes across geographies, adopt best practices, and drive efficiency.
- Technology & Innovation: At scale, it becomes viable to integrate automation and advanced technologies, something impractical with small teams.
Alongside a vast professional services workforce, the country also offers a robust technology talent base, enabling GCCs to not only scale but also innovate and transform operations with agility.
Johorey said that regulations in themselves do not create jobs. Employment flows to places with the capability to execute and innovate. Regulations simply ensure that work stays within guardrails and risks are well managed. What they can do in India is foster supportive ecosystems—through measures like differential rentals, improved quality of life, and stronger urban infrastructure. The real game-changer, however, is the advent of artificial intelligence and agentic AI technologies. These innovations are reshaping how businesses are conducted and transformed, with far greater impact than regulation alone.
Roles are shifting with AI and automation
Commenting on how India-based GCCs are leveraging AI, GenAI, and automation to reshape global operations, Johorey said that there are two ways to look at it. One is the defeatist view—that machines replace human labour and arbitrage disappears. The better view is to see this as an opportunity: we are entering GCC 2.0. Roles are shifting from “doing” to “managing.” For example, a data entry operator now becomes an orchestrator of AI agents, acting as the human in the loop to ensure seamless orchestration—like a conductor leading a symphony.
He further said that supervisors, in turn, move up to transformation roles, guiding change, identifying quick wins, and shaping future processes. "GCC 2.0 enables far more output with fewer resources, without reducing employment—rather, it elevates capabilities. AI avatars can handle tasks like accent-neutral communication, while humans focus on orchestration and oversight," he said.
"Forward-looking companies are preparing for this shift by emphasising risk management, transformation, and training employees in new skills such as prompt engineering. This marks the evolution of GCCs into hubs of efficiency, innovation, and digital transformation," Johorey added.
Utilising talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities
When asked whether GCCs are reimagining workplace models to attract and retain specialised talent in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, Johorey said that GCCs and governments may aspire to distributed, federated models, but the reality is shaped by the power law—cities with critical mass like Bengaluru, Pune, or Gurugram are hard to dislodge.
"They offer talent mobility, strong infrastructure, air connectivity, quality of life, schools, entertainment, and established ecosystems. Unless costs or congestion become unbearable, these hubs will remain dominant," he said. "The real opportunity lies in new industries—aerospace, materials, quantum, cryptography, and aquaculture—where states can position themselves as specialised talent clusters, leveraging strong domestic industries and universities."
Johorey believes that every state capital has the potential, but scale economies and reputation make breaking into existing hubs difficult.
"Governments are responding smartly: investing in roads, airports, urban infrastructure, offering long-term leases at lower rates, and building ecosystems to attract GCCs. Organisations like CII and NASSCOM, with Protiviti’s support, are helping shape strategies to ensure GCC growth spreads beyond traditional hubs while reinforcing India’s overall competitiveness," he said.
Commenting on how the global race for Indian digital and regulatory talent is shaping workforce, mobility trends, and career trajectories, Johorey said that Indian professionals today have multiple career pathways open to them. "With GCCs operating at world-class facilities and processes, Indian operations are being transformed to new levels of scale. BFSI is a strong example, driven by innovations like the India Stack—UPI, Jan Dhan accounts, and mobility platforms—that showcase how technology and regulation converge," he added.
"This creates diverse opportunities: individuals can build careers domestically, migrate overseas and return, or grow within the GCC ecosystem itself," he further said, adding that on the regulatory side, India’s frameworks are tightly governed, with bodies like SEBI for capital markets, IRDAI for insurance, and RBI for banking, ensuring clarity and compliance.
"Interestingly, India has also leapfrogged in some areas by converging the best global regulations into cutting-edge standards. As a result, professionals benefit from both robust career growth prospects and strong regulatory environments, positioning India as a leader in digital and regulatory talent globally," he said.
GCC growth and future in India
Talking about India's financial services, GCC growth, and future in the next 5 years, Johorey said that almost every major global bank has already set up a GCC in India. Initially, these centres handled simpler back-office tasks, but now there is a significant shift toward the middle office—functions like finance, HR, and risk management across categories such as liquidity, credit, complex modelling, and even front-end transformations.
"This transition delivers massive savings by consolidating what were once small, fragmented middle-office teams across branches. It enables scale, process modernisation, and automation," he said.
When asked about the factors driving young professionals to prefer India-based GCC roles over traditional US/UK pathways, Johorey stated that young professionals see India-based GCCs as the best of both worlds—global-quality work and processes, while staying rooted in their own cultural and family ecosystems.
"With rising salaries, strong career growth, and fewer barriers compared to overseas pathways, GCCs have become the natural choice for ambitious talent, he said. "It’s a mix of push and pull factors. The pull is the ability to continue working in familiar environments while staying connected to family and community. The push is that overseas opportunities are no longer as lucrative or comfortable, and given the current geopolitical climate, they may not even be viable."