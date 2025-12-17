ETV Bharat / technology

From Back Office To Brain Trust: India At The Heart Of The Global GCC Revolution

Bengaluru: Global Capability Centres (GCCs) are offshore hubs set up by multinational companies to handle critical work such as technology development, finance, research, analytics, and innovation for their global operations. Once seen as back-office support units, GCCs are now becoming strategic nerve centres, and India stands at the heart of this shift, powered by its vast talent pool, digital maturity, and ability to drive innovation at a global scale.

On this change, Abhay Johorey, Managing Director at Protiviti Member Firm for India, shared his thoughts, saying that initially, enterprises came for labour, then stayed for quality. Today, they are discovering that true innovation emerges in two ways: first, from India’s proven ability to approach problems with fresh perspectives; and second, from the foundational questioning that arises when processes are relocated. Legacy teams stick to ‘this is how it’s always done’; new teams challenge assumptions and spark innovation.

He said that India’s advantage lies not only in scale but also in the breadth of cutting-edge expertise across domains such as healthcare, banking, financial services, insurance (BFSI), IT, quantum computing, and cryptography. When large pools of highly educated talent engage with processes from new vantage points, they drive foundational change, while traditional functions like data entry and voice processes continue to coexist.

GCCs in India are increasingly becoming centres of innovation, R&D engines, and digital transformation hubs—delivering both operational excellence and breakthrough advancements for global enterprises.

“GCC is critical; by incentivising and preparing for it, we strengthen our national position. At the same time, embracing AI and agentic technologies equips us to face the future with confidence," said Abhay Johorey.

Continuing the discussion with ETV Bharat, Abhay Johorey responded to a question about the factors driving India’s emergence as the hub of the global GCC boom. He said that while labour arbitrage is the starting point, the real differentiator is the sheer scale and depth of India’s talent pool. Not only are skilled professionals available at competitive price points, but the large numbers provide unmatched flexibility—whether it’s finding individuals with very specific traits or scaling teams rapidly in one location, he added.

India’s unique advantage lies in its ability to move seamlessly across three phases, as GCC evolution typically unfolds in these stages:

Labour Arbitrage: Leveraging cost advantages and abundant talent. Process Excellence: Once scaled, organisations consolidate fragmented processes across geographies, adopt best practices, and drive efficiency. Technology & Innovation: At scale, it becomes viable to integrate automation and advanced technologies, something impractical with small teams.

Alongside a vast professional services workforce, the country also offers a robust technology talent base, enabling GCCs to not only scale but also innovate and transform operations with agility.

Johorey said that regulations in themselves do not create jobs. Employment flows to places with the capability to execute and innovate. Regulations simply ensure that work stays within guardrails and risks are well managed. What they can do in India is foster supportive ecosystems—through measures like differential rentals, improved quality of life, and stronger urban infrastructure. The real game-changer, however, is the advent of artificial intelligence and agentic AI technologies. These innovations are reshaping how businesses are conducted and transformed, with far greater impact than regulation alone.

Roles are shifting with AI and automation

Commenting on how India-based GCCs are leveraging AI, GenAI, and automation to reshape global operations, Johorey said that there are two ways to look at it. One is the defeatist view—that machines replace human labour and arbitrage disappears. The better view is to see this as an opportunity: we are entering GCC 2.0. Roles are shifting from “doing” to “managing.” For example, a data entry operator now becomes an orchestrator of AI agents, acting as the human in the loop to ensure seamless orchestration—like a conductor leading a symphony.