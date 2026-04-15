ETV Bharat / technology

India Among World's Most Advanced AI Users But Adoption Uneven: OpenAI Report

The OpenAI logo is displayed on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen with output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston ( AP )

New Delhi: India ranks among the world’s most advanced AI markets, particularly in coding, data analysis, and complex reasoning, but adoption here is 3-times more concentrated in top cities than in comparable nations, OpenAI said on Wednesday, citing its latest 'capability gap findings' for India.

India ranks among the top five nations globally in thinking capability usage per person (measured via reasoning tokens used by ChatGPT Plus users), with users regularly solving complex problems and interacting with AI at an advanced level.

India is one of the fastest-growing AI builder ecosystems globally, with four times growth in 'Codex users' (AI coding tool) in just two weeks after the launch of OpenAI's Codex app in Feb 2026, as well as strong rankings in both coding and data analysis usage.

That said, this capability is not evenly distributed. AI usage in India remains highly concentrated in a handful of cities, with advanced use even more unevenly spread, a release by OpenAI said.

The top ten cities in India account for about 50 per cent of all AI users, led by Delhi NCR, which has the highest population penetration of ChatGPT in the country.

Taken together, these cities represent less than 10 per cent of the population, making AI adoption about 3-times more concentrated in India than in comparable countries like the US, UK, Brazil, and Germany.

In advanced use cases, the gap widens significantly - data analysis usage is up to 30 times higher in leading versus lagging cities, coding usage is 4-times higher, and AI developer (Codex) usage shows a 9-times gap.

"This indicates that while India has competitive AI capability, its deepest advantages are clustering in a small number of urban hubs, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, and Chennai," the release further said.