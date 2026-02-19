ETV Bharat / technology

India Among Microsoft's Largest AI Investment Destinations: Brad Smith

New Delhi: India is one of the largest investment destinations for Microsoft as the company has announced plans to invest USD 50 billion by the end of this decade to expand artificial intelligence (AI) across the Global South, Microsoft Vice-Chairman and President Brad Smith said on Thursday. He said that there is a need to harness private capital, investments from tech companies, and government funding to generate demand for the use of AI in the Global South.

He emphasised the need to bring infrastructure to the Global South, and that includes data centres in computing, more connectivity and electricity. The Global South refers to nations that are either newly industrialised or developing.

"That is going to take not only the world's best technology. It's going to require an enormous amount of investment. That's why we at Microsoft announced yesterday morning that we're on pace to spend 50 billion dollars by the end of this decade to bring AI to the Global South and of all the countries in which we are investing. India, not surprisingly, is one of the largest," he said here at the AI Impact Summit.

Smith added that investments, infrastructure, skilling and addressing real-world problems are some of the key requirements to bridge the technology gaps.