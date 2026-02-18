ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit: TriBoT Chatbot To Provide Real-Time Information Of Tribal Affairs Ministry Schemes, Policies

By Santu Das

New Delhi: At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' TriBoT Chatbot is attracting visitors to its booth to experience how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to empower the tribal communities across the country.

TriBoT is a conversational AI assistant that supports multiple languages and provides real-time, precise information on Ministry schemes and services. By facilitating interactive and immediate query resolution, TriBoT enhances citizen engagement and boosts outreach in remote tribal regions.

"TriBoT is an initiative by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to access government schemes and policies in real time. One can provide input in written text or speech format and obtain information about government schemes. One can ask specific questions, and it will provide the information," Mithun Chandravanshi from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs told ETV Bharat.

He further said that the chatbot is currently in the development phase and will be launched once the testing is complete.

Referring to footfall in the booth, he said, "We have been witnessing a high footfall. Visitors are showing interest in the community-driven AI initiatives taken by the Ministry for the welfare of the tribal communities. They are inquiring about the TriBoT, Adi-Vaani, and Forest Rights Act (FRA) decision support system."