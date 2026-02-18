India AI Impact Summit: TriBoT Chatbot To Provide Real-Time Information Of Tribal Affairs Ministry Schemes, Policies
The Ministry of Tribal Affairs showcased TriBoT and an AI-enabled Forest Rights Act platform to improve access, transparency, and governance for tribal communities.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 5:42 PM IST
By Santu Das
New Delhi: At the ongoing India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, the Ministry of Tribal Affairs' TriBoT Chatbot is attracting visitors to its booth to experience how Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being used to empower the tribal communities across the country.
TriBoT is a conversational AI assistant that supports multiple languages and provides real-time, precise information on Ministry schemes and services. By facilitating interactive and immediate query resolution, TriBoT enhances citizen engagement and boosts outreach in remote tribal regions.
"TriBoT is an initiative by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to access government schemes and policies in real time. One can provide input in written text or speech format and obtain information about government schemes. One can ask specific questions, and it will provide the information," Mithun Chandravanshi from the Ministry of Tribal Affairs told ETV Bharat.
He further said that the chatbot is currently in the development phase and will be launched once the testing is complete.
Referring to footfall in the booth, he said, "We have been witnessing a high footfall. Visitors are showing interest in the community-driven AI initiatives taken by the Ministry for the welfare of the tribal communities. They are inquiring about the TriBoT, Adi-Vaani, and Forest Rights Act (FRA) decision support system."
Talking to ETV Bharat, TriBoT developer Ishika Jain said, "TriBoT is being built to bridge the information gap between tribal beneficiaries and government schemes. By using advanced AI technologies like Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), we are ensuring that every response is accurate, verified, and easy to understand."
Another developer, Jayesh Malviya, said, "Our goal is to simplify the response. By combining intelligent document retrieval with generative AI, we’ve created a reliable digital assistant that promotes transparency and accessibility."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, developer Raunak Jha, while referring to the Forest Rights Act (FRA) digital platform, said, "This is a national-level initiative to automate and digitise the land claim process for tribal beneficiaries. They can digitise their older approved claims too. This is a landmark project that has the potential to revolutionise the lives of tribal communities in India."
"The integrated decision support system helps to connect beneficiaries to central and state schemes. India AI Impact Summit 2026 gave us a great platform to showcase this AI innovation, and we received excellent feedback," he added.
According to the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs, the Forest Rights Act (FRA) digital platform is an AI-enabled governance solution streamlining claim submission, verification, GIS-based mapping, workflow monitoring, and grievance redressal under the Forest Rights Act. The platform enhances transparency and ensures data-driven decision-making in forest rights implementation.
Together, these platforms represent a shift from conventional service delivery to predictive, transparent, and responsive digital governance, it said.