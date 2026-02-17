ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit | AI Designed To Augment And Support Not Replace Clinicians: MoS Health Anupriya Patel

New Delhi: Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a public health game-changer and it will augment and support clinicians, not replace them.

“At its best, AI can alleviate the workload of doctors, optimise routine processes, and enable them to dedicate greater attention to complex and critical cases, thereby strengthening healthcare delivery across the system,” said Patel.

Patel was addressing a roundtable on “Innovation to Impact – AI as a Public Health Gamechanger” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

Asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Patel emphasised that for India, AI is not just Artificial Intelligence, it is all-inclusive, driving equitable and trusted healthcare for a Viksit Bharat.

Patel said that AI is a force multiplier in achieving the goals of inclusivity & equity. “We need AI-literate future-ready doctors,” she said and urged all members of the medical fraternity to spread the message that AI can’t compete with clinicians, it can only compensate for their absence.

“Our doctors and clinicians need to be AI literate,” Patel reiterated.

“The National Board of Examination in Medical Science in India has very recently launched an online training program on AI in health care for doctors all over the country. It’s a 20-hour special course through which they will be introduced to the fundamentals and benefits of AI,” Patel said.

Stating that use of AI in the health care system should be ethical and responsible, Patel said, “For that, we need a strong regulatory framework. In India, we have created a robust regulatory framework so that AI can be used ethically and responsibly. ICMR has come up with guidelines on the ethical use of AI. And also, as AI can never be held responsible for its decision but humans must be, so CDSCO is developing the guidelines for the use of AI and software as a medical device and software in medical devices.”

Patel said that India, today, is marching ahead with the big vision of a developed India by 2047.

"India has equal challenges of a vast and diverse population, rural and urban divide, and also the dual burden of non-communicable disease (NCDs) and communicable disease. When we look at the unique challenges, it has become extremely important that we make use of technology. We have a comprehensive technological integration in the national health care framework, which we don’t see only as an adoption of technology but a strategic response to the unique challenges that we have,” Patel said.

Asserting that India has integrated AI with the health ecosystem, Patel said, “From disease surveillance, to prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment, it's everywhere. It shows the power of AI in bringing about transformation.”