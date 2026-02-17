India AI Impact Summit | AI Designed To Augment And Support Not Replace Clinicians: MoS Health Anupriya Patel
Patel said India needs AI-literate, future-ready doctors and urged all members of the medical fraternity to spread the message that AI can’t compete with clinicians.
New Delhi: Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel on Tuesday said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a public health game-changer and it will augment and support clinicians, not replace them.
“At its best, AI can alleviate the workload of doctors, optimise routine processes, and enable them to dedicate greater attention to complex and critical cases, thereby strengthening healthcare delivery across the system,” said Patel.
Patel was addressing a roundtable on “Innovation to Impact – AI as a Public Health Gamechanger” at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Asserting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision, Patel emphasised that for India, AI is not just Artificial Intelligence, it is all-inclusive, driving equitable and trusted healthcare for a Viksit Bharat.
Patel said that AI is a force multiplier in achieving the goals of inclusivity & equity. “We need AI-literate future-ready doctors,” she said and urged all members of the medical fraternity to spread the message that AI can’t compete with clinicians, it can only compensate for their absence.
“Our doctors and clinicians need to be AI literate,” Patel reiterated.
“The National Board of Examination in Medical Science in India has very recently launched an online training program on AI in health care for doctors all over the country. It’s a 20-hour special course through which they will be introduced to the fundamentals and benefits of AI,” Patel said.
Stating that use of AI in the health care system should be ethical and responsible, Patel said, “For that, we need a strong regulatory framework. In India, we have created a robust regulatory framework so that AI can be used ethically and responsibly. ICMR has come up with guidelines on the ethical use of AI. And also, as AI can never be held responsible for its decision but humans must be, so CDSCO is developing the guidelines for the use of AI and software as a medical device and software in medical devices.”
Patel said that India, today, is marching ahead with the big vision of a developed India by 2047.
"India has equal challenges of a vast and diverse population, rural and urban divide, and also the dual burden of non-communicable disease (NCDs) and communicable disease. When we look at the unique challenges, it has become extremely important that we make use of technology. We have a comprehensive technological integration in the national health care framework, which we don’t see only as an adoption of technology but a strategic response to the unique challenges that we have,” Patel said.
Asserting that India has integrated AI with the health ecosystem, Patel said, “From disease surveillance, to prevention, to diagnosis, to treatment, it's everywhere. It shows the power of AI in bringing about transformation.”
Emphasising scalability and affordability, Patel stated that in a large population, resource-constrained setting like India, solutions must be scalable, frugal, and capable of addressing systemic gaps.
“The Government has actively worked towards building a strong AI ecosystem in healthcare, including the establishment of three Centres of Excellence for AI at AIIMS Delhi, PGIMER Chandigarh, and AIIMS Rishikesh to integrate world-class AI expertise into public healthcare delivery,” she said.
Addressing the summit, Prof VK Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, emphasised that Artificial Intelligence presents a strategic opportunity to transform India’s healthcare landscape and accelerate progress towards universal health coverage.
“Given India’s scale, diversity, and dual burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases, technology-driven, evidence-based interventions are essential to strengthen service delivery and improve health outcomes,” Paul said.
He said that AI can significantly enhance primary healthcare, enable early diagnosis, strengthen disease surveillance, and support data-driven policy formulation. “Integrating AI with India’s growing digital public health infrastructure, he stated, will ensure interoperability, real-time analytics, and more efficient resource allocation across the health system,” said Paul.
Paul further underscored the importance of robust regulatory frameworks, ethical safeguards, and continuous validation to maintain safety and public trust. He called for sustained collaboration between government, academia, and industry to develop scalable, affordable, and indigenous AI solutions capable of delivering measurable impact at the population scale.
Speaking during the program, Roy Jakobs, Chief Executive Officer of Royal Philips, said that AI will have its greatest impact in the field of healthcare.
“Health systems across the globe are under immense pressure due to rising demand, workforce shortages, and increasing complexity of care, making the integration of AI not just an opportunity but a necessity,” he said.
Commending India’s digital health initiatives, Roy noted that programmes such as Ayushman Bharat Yojana are laying the groundwork for interoperable data systems and continuity of care at the population scale—precisely the kind of foundation AI requires to deliver meaningful and sustainable impact.
“Solutions built in India are increasingly being deployed globally, demonstrating that technologies designed for scale, diversity, and complexity tend to be resilient and adaptable worldwide,” he said.
