ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Summit 2026: Tech Giants Pichai, Altman, Gates, And Others to Attend

The AI summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. ( Image Credit: India AI Impact Summit 2026 )

Hyderabad: India is set to host its first artificial intelligence (AI) summit, the India AI Summit 2026, next week. It aims to serve as a platform where the world’s most influential technology leaders and AI innovators can come together and discuss the future of AI. It would include conversations about AI policy, research, industry applications, and public engagement, while highlighting India’s role in shaping the technology’s development.

The India AI Summit 2026 will start from February 16, 2026, until February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

India AI Summit 2026: What will it focus on?

The Indian government says that the AI summit will focus on changing global AI discussions into “development outcomes aligned with national priorities under the IndiaAI mission and Digital India Initiative.”

The discussions will cover AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, finance, governance, and public services. The summit’s agenda also includes human capital development, social empowerment through inclusion, democratising AI resources, and utilising the technology for economic growth and scientific advancement.