India AI Summit 2026: Tech Giants Pichai, Altman, Gates, And Others to Attend

India's first AI summit begins on 16 February in New Delhi, bringing global tech leaders to discuss the future of AI.

The AI summit will be held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. (Image Credit: India AI Impact Summit 2026)
By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST

Hyderabad: India is set to host its first artificial intelligence (AI) summit, the India AI Summit 2026, next week. It aims to serve as a platform where the world’s most influential technology leaders and AI innovators can come together and discuss the future of AI. It would include conversations about AI policy, research, industry applications, and public engagement, while highlighting India’s role in shaping the technology’s development.

The India AI Summit 2026 will start from February 16, 2026, until February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

India AI Summit 2026: What will it focus on?

The Indian government says that the AI summit will focus on changing global AI discussions into “development outcomes aligned with national priorities under the IndiaAI mission and Digital India Initiative.”

The discussions will cover AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, finance, governance, and public services. The summit’s agenda also includes human capital development, social empowerment through inclusion, democratising AI resources, and utilising the technology for economic growth and scientific advancement.

India AI Summit 2026: Who will attend the event?

The India AI Summit 2026 will be a five-day-long event with an impressive list of attendees from the global technology sector. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora are the key attendees from the technology industry.

Renowned AI researchers, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, will also attend. Notably, the summit will feature former Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun alongside Yoshua Bengio, both regarded as godfathers of AI.

From the Indian business community, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra have confirmed to attend the event.

Here’s the complete list of key attendees who have confirmed to join the India AI Summit 2026:

CategoryNamePositionOrganization/Company
Tech & AISundar PichaiCEOGoogle and Alphabet
Tech & AISam AltmanCEOOpenAI
Tech & AIJensen HuangFounder & CEONVIDIA
Tech & AIBill GatesChairGates Foundation
Tech & AIBrad SmithPresident & Vice ChairMicrosoft
Tech & AIShantanu NarayenChair and CEOAdobe
Tech & AIJulie SweetChair & CEOAccenture
Tech & AICristiano AmonPresident & CEOQualcomm Incorporated
Tech & AINikesh AroraChairman and CEOPalo Alto Networks
Tech & AIDario AmodeiCEOAnthropic
Tech & AIArthur MenschCo-Founder and CEOMistral AI
Tech & AISir Demis HassabisCo-founder & CEOGoogle DeepMind
Tech & AIJames ManyikaPresident, Research, Labs, Tech & SocietyGoogle and Alphabet
Tech & AIAlexandr WangChief AI OfficerMeta
Tech & AIAmanda BrockCEOOpenUK
Tech & AIAmit ZaveryPresident, CPO and COOServiceNow
Tech & AIAna Paula AssisSVP & Chair Asia Pacific and EMEAIBM Corporation
Tech & AIAnastasia StasenkoCo-Founder & CEOPleias
Tech & AIAnna TumadóttirCEOCreative Commons
Tech & AIAnne NeubergerStrategic AdvisorAndreessen Horowitz (a16z)
Tech & AIAnne RobinsonSVP & Chief Legal OfficerIBM Corporation
Tech & AIAparna BawaCOOZoom
Tech & AIBorje EkholmPresident & CEOEricsson Group
Tech & AIBurkhard BoeckemCTOHexagon AB
Tech & AIDavid ZapolskyChief Global Affairs and Legal OfficerAmazon
Tech & AIErik EkuddenCTOEricsson
Tech & AIGio AlbertazziCEOVERTIV
Tech & AIJason OxmanPresident and CEOITI
Tech & AIJay ChaudhryCEO, Chairman, and FounderZscaler
Tech & AIJeetu PatelPresident & Chief Product OfficerCisco
Tech & AIJeff ShapiroCEOScanline VFX
Tech & AIMartin SchroeterChairman and CEOKyndryl
Tech & AIMartin TisnéFounder and ChairCurrentAI
Tech & AIMatthew PrinceCEOCloudflare
Tech & AIMike HaleySenior Vice President, ResearchAutodesk
Tech & AIMustafa FurniturewalaCTOCoursera
Tech & AINatasha CramptonVP, Chief Responsible AI OfficerMicrosoft
Tech & AINavrina SinghFounder & CEOCredo AI
Tech & AIOlivier BlumCEOSchneider Electric
Tech & AIPallavi MahajanGlobal Chief Tech and AI OfficerNokia
Tech & AIPrativa MohapatraManaging DirectorAdobe India
Tech & AIPrith BanerjeeSenior VP of InnovationSynopsys
Tech & AIRichard MarkoCEOESET
Tech & AIRoy JakobsCEORoyal Philips
Tech & AIRuchika PanesarCDIO & Country Head, IndiaNatWest Group
Tech & AISandip PatelMDIBM India South Asia
Tech & AISanjay MehrotraChairman, President and CEOMicron
Tech & AISanthosh ViswanathanMD & VP, India regionIntel
Tech & AISridhar VembuCo-founder and Chief ScientistZoho Corporation
Tech & AITakahito TokitaRepresentative Director, CEOFujitsu Limited
Tech & AIUmesh SachdevCEO and Co-founderUniphore
Tech & AIVictoria EspinelCEOBusiness Software Alliance
Tech & AIVishal SikkaFounder and CEOVianai Systems
Tech & AIVivek MahajanCTOFujitsu Limited
Indian BusinessMukesh D. AmbaniChairman & Managing DirectorReliance Industries Limited
Indian BusinessN. ChandrasekaranChairmanTata Sons
Indian BusinessNandan NilekaniCo-Founder and ChairmanInfosys Technologies Limited
Indian BusinessSunil Bharti MittalFounder and ChairmanBharti Enterprises
Indian BusinessK KrithivasanCEO and Managing DirectorTata Consultancy Services
Indian BusinessSalil ParekhCEO & MDInfosys
Indian BusinessRoshni Nadar MalhotraChairpersonHCLTech
Indian BusinessAarthi SubramanianCOO and Executive DirectorTata Consultancy Services
Indian BusinessAjay VijSenior Country Managing DirectorAccenture India
Indian BusinessAkhilesh TutejaHead of Clients & IndustriesKPMG India
Indian BusinessArundhati BhattacharyaChairperson & CEOSalesforce India
Indian BusinessBejul SomaiaPartnerLightspeed
Indian BusinessBipul SinhaCEO, Chairman and Co-FounderRubrik
Indian BusinessBVR Mohan ReddyFounder & ChairmanCyient Ltd
Indian BusinessC VijayakumarCEO & Managing DirectorHCLTech
Indian BusinessDr. Anand DeshpandeFounder, Chairman, and MDPersistent Systems
Indian BusinessHarita GuptaHead of Global ExperienceSutherland Global
Indian BusinessHarshil MathurCEO and Co-FounderRazorpay
Indian BusinessHemant TanejaCEOGeneral Catalyst
Indian BusinessIvana BartolettiVice PresidentWipro
Indian BusinessJeet AdaniDirectorAdani Airport & Digital Labs
Indian BusinessJorge SolisCEOSoufflet Malt
Indian BusinessKalyan KumarChief Product OfficerHCL Software
Indian BusinessKiran Mazumdar-ShawChairpersonBiocon Group
Indian BusinessKunal BahlCo-founderAceVector & Titan Capital
Indian BusinessLars RegerEVP and CTONXP Semiconductors
Indian BusinessRaj KoneruCEOKore.ai
Indian BusinessRajesh SubramanianCEOFedEx
Indian BusinessRao CharagondlaChief Financial OfficerIIT Bay Area Alumni
Indian BusinessRavi Kumar SCEOCognizant
Indian BusinessRavi MhatrePartner and Co-FounderLightspeed
Indian BusinessRishad PremjiExecutive ChairmanWipro Limited
Indian BusinessRahul SinghCOO - Corporate FunctionsHCLTech
Indian BusinessSameer JainFounder & CEONet Solutions
Indian BusinessSanjay SharmaVice PresidentArcelorMittal
Indian BusinessSeema AmbasthaChief ExecutiveL&T - Vyoma
Indian BusinessShobana KamineniExecutive ChairpersonApollo HealthCo
Indian BusinessUday ShankarVice ChairmanJioStar
Indian BusinessVijay GunturCTO and Head of EcosystemsHCLTech
Indian BusinessVijay Shekhar SharmaFounder & CEOPaytm
Research/Acad.Prof. Yann LeCunExecutive ChairmanAMI Labs
Research/Acad.Prof. Yoshua BengioFounder & ChairMila Institute
Research/Acad.Dr. Aisha Walcott-ByrantHead of ResearchGoogle Africa
Research/Acad.Dr. Archana SharmaPrincipal ScientistCERN Switzerland
Research/Acad.Dr. Bonnie KruftManaging DirectorMicrosoft Research
Research/Acad.Dr. Jacki O'NeillDirectorMicrosoft Research, Africa
Research/Acad.Dr. Kalika BaliSenior Principal ResearcherMicrosoft Research
Research/Acad.Dr. Liming ZhuHead of AI & Digital DivisionCSIRO
Research/Acad.Dr. Manish GuptaSenior DirectorGoogle DeepMind
Research/Acad.Dr. Pushmeet KohliVP of ScienceGoogle DeepMind
Research/Acad.Dr. Sara HookerCo-FounderAdaption Labs
Research/Acad.Dr. S. KalyanaramanCEOANRF
Research/Acad.Dr. Sunayana SitaramPrincipal ResearcherMicrosoft Research
Research/Acad.Dr. Venkat PadmanabhanManaging DirectorMicrosoft Research
Research/Acad.Eric GrimsonChancellor for Acad. AdvancementMIT
Research/Acad.Ibrahim H. RehmanOfficiating Director-GeneralNAMTECH
Research/Acad.Prof Jawahar CVProf of Computer ScienceIIIT Hyderabad
Research/Acad.Prof. Aditya VashishthaAsst ProfessorCornell University
Research/Acad.Prof. Alice OhProfessorKAIST
Research/Acad.Prof. Alison NobleProfessor of EngineeringUniversity of Oxford
Research/Acad.Prof. Anima AnandkumarProf of ComputingCaltech
Research/Acad.Prof. B. RavindaranHead, Dept of Data Science & AIIIT Madras
Research/Acad.Prof. Dame Wendy HallProfessor of Computer ScienceUniversity of Southampton
Research/Acad.Prof. Monojit ChoudhuryProfessor of NLPMBZUAI
Research/Acad.Prof. Neil LawrenceDeepMind Professor of MLUniversity of Cambridge
Research/Acad.Prof. Nicholas DavisProf of Emerging TechnologyU/o Technology Sydney
Research/Acad.Prof. P J NarayananProfessorIIIT Hyderabad
Research/Acad.Prof. Priya DontiAsst. Professor, EECS & LIDSMIT
Research/Acad.Prof. Ramesh RaskarAssociate ProfessorMIT Media Labs
Research/Acad.Prof. Somesh JhaProfessor of Computer ScienceUW–Madison
Research/Acad.Prof. Stuart J RussellProfessorUC Berkeley
Research/Acad.Prof. S. KambhampatiProfessorArizona State University
Research/Acad.Prof. Surya GanguliAssociate ProfessorStanford University
Research/Acad.Prof. Vukosi MarivateProfessor of Computer ScienceUniversity of Pretoria
Research/Acad.Raj ReddyProfessor, Computer ScienceCarnegie Mellon University
