India AI Summit 2026: Tech Giants Pichai, Altman, Gates, And Others to Attend
India's first AI summit begins on 16 February in New Delhi, bringing global tech leaders to discuss the future of AI.
Published : February 14, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: India is set to host its first artificial intelligence (AI) summit, the India AI Summit 2026, next week. It aims to serve as a platform where the world’s most influential technology leaders and AI innovators can come together and discuss the future of AI. It would include conversations about AI policy, research, industry applications, and public engagement, while highlighting India’s role in shaping the technology’s development.
The India AI Summit 2026 will start from February 16, 2026, until February 20, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
India AI Summit 2026: What will it focus on?
The Indian government says that the AI summit will focus on changing global AI discussions into “development outcomes aligned with national priorities under the IndiaAI mission and Digital India Initiative.”
The discussions will cover AI applications in sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, finance, governance, and public services. The summit’s agenda also includes human capital development, social empowerment through inclusion, democratising AI resources, and utilising the technology for economic growth and scientific advancement.
India AI Summit 2026: Who will attend the event?
The India AI Summit 2026 will be a five-day-long event with an impressive list of attendees from the global technology sector. Google CEO Sundar Pichai, OpenAI's Sam Altman, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Microsoft founder Bill Gates and President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayan, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora are the key attendees from the technology industry.
Renowned AI researchers, including Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, will also attend. Notably, the summit will feature former Meta Chief Scientist and AMI Labs founder Yann LeCun alongside Yoshua Bengio, both regarded as godfathers of AI.
From the Indian business community, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, Bharti Enterprises chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal, TCS CEO K. Krithivasan, Infosys CEO Salil Parekh, and HCL Tech chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra have confirmed to attend the event.
Here’s the complete list of key attendees who have confirmed to join the India AI Summit 2026:
|Category
|Name
|Position
|Organization/Company
|Tech & AI
|Sundar Pichai
|CEO
|Google and Alphabet
|Tech & AI
|Sam Altman
|CEO
|OpenAI
|Tech & AI
|Jensen Huang
|Founder & CEO
|NVIDIA
|Tech & AI
|Bill Gates
|Chair
|Gates Foundation
|Tech & AI
|Brad Smith
|President & Vice Chair
|Microsoft
|Tech & AI
|Shantanu Narayen
|Chair and CEO
|Adobe
|Tech & AI
|Julie Sweet
|Chair & CEO
|Accenture
|Tech & AI
|Cristiano Amon
|President & CEO
|Qualcomm Incorporated
|Tech & AI
|Nikesh Arora
|Chairman and CEO
|Palo Alto Networks
|Tech & AI
|Dario Amodei
|CEO
|Anthropic
|Tech & AI
|Arthur Mensch
|Co-Founder and CEO
|Mistral AI
|Tech & AI
|Sir Demis Hassabis
|Co-founder & CEO
|Google DeepMind
|Tech & AI
|James Manyika
|President, Research, Labs, Tech & Society
|Google and Alphabet
|Tech & AI
|Alexandr Wang
|Chief AI Officer
|Meta
|Tech & AI
|Amanda Brock
|CEO
|OpenUK
|Tech & AI
|Amit Zavery
|President, CPO and COO
|ServiceNow
|Tech & AI
|Ana Paula Assis
|SVP & Chair Asia Pacific and EMEA
|IBM Corporation
|Tech & AI
|Anastasia Stasenko
|Co-Founder & CEO
|Pleias
|Tech & AI
|Anna Tumadóttir
|CEO
|Creative Commons
|Tech & AI
|Anne Neuberger
|Strategic Advisor
|Andreessen Horowitz (a16z)
|Tech & AI
|Anne Robinson
|SVP & Chief Legal Officer
|IBM Corporation
|Tech & AI
|Aparna Bawa
|COO
|Zoom
|Tech & AI
|Borje Ekholm
|President & CEO
|Ericsson Group
|Tech & AI
|Burkhard Boeckem
|CTO
|Hexagon AB
|Tech & AI
|David Zapolsky
|Chief Global Affairs and Legal Officer
|Amazon
|Tech & AI
|Erik Ekudden
|CTO
|Ericsson
|Tech & AI
|Gio Albertazzi
|CEO
|VERTIV
|Tech & AI
|Jason Oxman
|President and CEO
|ITI
|Tech & AI
|Jay Chaudhry
|CEO, Chairman, and Founder
|Zscaler
|Tech & AI
|Jeetu Patel
|President & Chief Product Officer
|Cisco
|Tech & AI
|Jeff Shapiro
|CEO
|Scanline VFX
|Tech & AI
|Martin Schroeter
|Chairman and CEO
|Kyndryl
|Tech & AI
|Martin Tisné
|Founder and Chair
|CurrentAI
|Tech & AI
|Matthew Prince
|CEO
|Cloudflare
|Tech & AI
|Mike Haley
|Senior Vice President, Research
|Autodesk
|Tech & AI
|Mustafa Furniturewala
|CTO
|Coursera
|Tech & AI
|Natasha Crampton
|VP, Chief Responsible AI Officer
|Microsoft
|Tech & AI
|Navrina Singh
|Founder & CEO
|Credo AI
|Tech & AI
|Olivier Blum
|CEO
|Schneider Electric
|Tech & AI
|Pallavi Mahajan
|Global Chief Tech and AI Officer
|Nokia
|Tech & AI
|Prativa Mohapatra
|Managing Director
|Adobe India
|Tech & AI
|Prith Banerjee
|Senior VP of Innovation
|Synopsys
|Tech & AI
|Richard Marko
|CEO
|ESET
|Tech & AI
|Roy Jakobs
|CEO
|Royal Philips
|Tech & AI
|Ruchika Panesar
|CDIO & Country Head, India
|NatWest Group
|Tech & AI
|Sandip Patel
|MD
|IBM India South Asia
|Tech & AI
|Sanjay Mehrotra
|Chairman, President and CEO
|Micron
|Tech & AI
|Santhosh Viswanathan
|MD & VP, India region
|Intel
|Tech & AI
|Sridhar Vembu
|Co-founder and Chief Scientist
|Zoho Corporation
|Tech & AI
|Takahito Tokita
|Representative Director, CEO
|Fujitsu Limited
|Tech & AI
|Umesh Sachdev
|CEO and Co-founder
|Uniphore
|Tech & AI
|Victoria Espinel
|CEO
|Business Software Alliance
|Tech & AI
|Vishal Sikka
|Founder and CEO
|Vianai Systems
|Tech & AI
|Vivek Mahajan
|CTO
|Fujitsu Limited
|Indian Business
|Mukesh D. Ambani
|Chairman & Managing Director
|Reliance Industries Limited
|Indian Business
|N. Chandrasekaran
|Chairman
|Tata Sons
|Indian Business
|Nandan Nilekani
|Co-Founder and Chairman
|Infosys Technologies Limited
|Indian Business
|Sunil Bharti Mittal
|Founder and Chairman
|Bharti Enterprises
|Indian Business
|K Krithivasan
|CEO and Managing Director
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Indian Business
|Salil Parekh
|CEO & MD
|Infosys
|Indian Business
|Roshni Nadar Malhotra
|Chairperson
|HCLTech
|Indian Business
|Aarthi Subramanian
|COO and Executive Director
|Tata Consultancy Services
|Indian Business
|Ajay Vij
|Senior Country Managing Director
|Accenture India
|Indian Business
|Akhilesh Tuteja
|Head of Clients & Industries
|KPMG India
|Indian Business
|Arundhati Bhattacharya
|Chairperson & CEO
|Salesforce India
|Indian Business
|Bejul Somaia
|Partner
|Lightspeed
|Indian Business
|Bipul Sinha
|CEO, Chairman and Co-Founder
|Rubrik
|Indian Business
|BVR Mohan Reddy
|Founder & Chairman
|Cyient Ltd
|Indian Business
|C Vijayakumar
|CEO & Managing Director
|HCLTech
|Indian Business
|Dr. Anand Deshpande
|Founder, Chairman, and MD
|Persistent Systems
|Indian Business
|Harita Gupta
|Head of Global Experience
|Sutherland Global
|Indian Business
|Harshil Mathur
|CEO and Co-Founder
|Razorpay
|Indian Business
|Hemant Taneja
|CEO
|General Catalyst
|Indian Business
|Ivana Bartoletti
|Vice President
|Wipro
|Indian Business
|Jeet Adani
|Director
|Adani Airport & Digital Labs
|Indian Business
|Jorge Solis
|CEO
|Soufflet Malt
|Indian Business
|Kalyan Kumar
|Chief Product Officer
|HCL Software
|Indian Business
|Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw
|Chairperson
|Biocon Group
|Indian Business
|Kunal Bahl
|Co-founder
|AceVector & Titan Capital
|Indian Business
|Lars Reger
|EVP and CTO
|NXP Semiconductors
|Indian Business
|Raj Koneru
|CEO
|Kore.ai
|Indian Business
|Rajesh Subramanian
|CEO
|FedEx
|Indian Business
|Rao Charagondla
|Chief Financial Officer
|IIT Bay Area Alumni
|Indian Business
|Ravi Kumar S
|CEO
|Cognizant
|Indian Business
|Ravi Mhatre
|Partner and Co-Founder
|Lightspeed
|Indian Business
|Rishad Premji
|Executive Chairman
|Wipro Limited
|Indian Business
|Rahul Singh
|COO - Corporate Functions
|HCLTech
|Indian Business
|Sameer Jain
|Founder & CEO
|Net Solutions
|Indian Business
|Sanjay Sharma
|Vice President
|ArcelorMittal
|Indian Business
|Seema Ambastha
|Chief Executive
|L&T - Vyoma
|Indian Business
|Shobana Kamineni
|Executive Chairperson
|Apollo HealthCo
|Indian Business
|Uday Shankar
|Vice Chairman
|JioStar
|Indian Business
|Vijay Guntur
|CTO and Head of Ecosystems
|HCLTech
|Indian Business
|Vijay Shekhar Sharma
|Founder & CEO
|Paytm
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Yann LeCun
|Executive Chairman
|AMI Labs
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Yoshua Bengio
|Founder & Chair
|Mila Institute
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Aisha Walcott-Byrant
|Head of Research
|Google Africa
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Archana Sharma
|Principal Scientist
|CERN Switzerland
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Bonnie Kruft
|Managing Director
|Microsoft Research
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Jacki O'Neill
|Director
|Microsoft Research, Africa
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Kalika Bali
|Senior Principal Researcher
|Microsoft Research
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Liming Zhu
|Head of AI & Digital Division
|CSIRO
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Manish Gupta
|Senior Director
|Google DeepMind
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Pushmeet Kohli
|VP of Science
|Google DeepMind
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Sara Hooker
|Co-Founder
|Adaption Labs
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. S. Kalyanaraman
|CEO
|ANRF
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Sunayana Sitaram
|Principal Researcher
|Microsoft Research
|Research/Acad.
|Dr. Venkat Padmanabhan
|Managing Director
|Microsoft Research
|Research/Acad.
|Eric Grimson
|Chancellor for Acad. Advancement
|MIT
|Research/Acad.
|Ibrahim H. Rehman
|Officiating Director-General
|NAMTECH
|Research/Acad.
|Prof Jawahar CV
|Prof of Computer Science
|IIIT Hyderabad
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Aditya Vashishtha
|Asst Professor
|Cornell University
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Alice Oh
|Professor
|KAIST
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Alison Noble
|Professor of Engineering
|University of Oxford
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Anima Anandkumar
|Prof of Computing
|Caltech
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. B. Ravindaran
|Head, Dept of Data Science & AI
|IIT Madras
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Dame Wendy Hall
|Professor of Computer Science
|University of Southampton
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Monojit Choudhury
|Professor of NLP
|MBZUAI
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Neil Lawrence
|DeepMind Professor of ML
|University of Cambridge
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Nicholas Davis
|Prof of Emerging Technology
|U/o Technology Sydney
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. P J Narayanan
|Professor
|IIIT Hyderabad
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Priya Donti
|Asst. Professor, EECS & LIDS
|MIT
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Ramesh Raskar
|Associate Professor
|MIT Media Labs
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Somesh Jha
|Professor of Computer Science
|UW–Madison
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Stuart J Russell
|Professor
|UC Berkeley
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. S. Kambhampati
|Professor
|Arizona State University
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Surya Ganguli
|Associate Professor
|Stanford University
|Research/Acad.
|Prof. Vukosi Marivate
|Professor of Computer Science
|University of Pretoria
|Research/Acad.
|Raj Reddy
|Professor, Computer Science
|Carnegie Mellon University