ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026 Sees Over 35,000 Registrations Ahead Of February Meet

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced the India AI Impact Summit dates last year in September ( File Photo: PIB )

New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, has received over 35,000 registrations ahead of the event, indicating wide global interest. Officials said the response so far makes it the largest among the four global AI summits organised to date. Media registration for the summit is currently open, with February 8 set as the deadline to apply. According to details released by the Press Information Bureau on Sunday, the summit aims to bring together governments, industry, researchers, civil society groups, and international institutions to focus on how artificial intelligence can be used in ways that create practical and measurable outcomes. According to the organisers, the summit will focus on moving discussions from vision to implementation, with attention on how AI can address real-world challenges. “The summit will prioritise execution and outcomes that matter on the ground,” the release noted.