India AI Impact Summit 2026 Sees Over 35,000 Registrations Ahead Of February Meet
India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi will unite global leaders, innovators, and startups to focus on practical AI applications and cooperation.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:00 PM IST
New Delhi: The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 16 to 20, has received over 35,000 registrations ahead of the event, indicating wide global interest. Officials said the response so far makes it the largest among the four global AI summits organised to date. Media registration for the summit is currently open, with February 8 set as the deadline to apply.
According to details released by the Press Information Bureau on Sunday, the summit aims to bring together governments, industry, researchers, civil society groups, and international institutions to focus on how artificial intelligence can be used in ways that create practical and measurable outcomes.
According to the organisers, the summit will focus on moving discussions from vision to implementation, with attention on how AI can address real-world challenges. “The summit will prioritise execution and outcomes that matter on the ground,” the release noted.
India AI Impact Summit 2026: 35,000+ Registrations so far, 100+ Countries, 500+ Startups to engage across 500 Sessions
👉Media Registration Open for the Summit
🗓️Last Date to Apply: 8th February 2026
The Summit, that has attracted unprecedented interest from the global… pic.twitter.com/aTQ2FvFBaO
Participation is expected from more than 100 countries. The event is likely to see attendance by 15 to 20 Heads of Government, over 50 ministers from various countries, and more than 40 CEOs from Indian and global companies. Around 500 participants from the global AI ecosystem, including innovators, researchers, and chief technology officers, are also expected to attend and contribute to discussions.
The summit will feature a showcase of more than 500 AI startups, providing a platform for emerging companies to present their work and connect with policymakers and industry leaders. Alongside the main programme, around 500 sessions are planned, covering a wide range of themes related to artificial intelligence.
Engagement in the lead-up to the summit has also been extensive. Organisers said they received over 1,300 proposals for pre-summit events. More than 500 such events have already been conducted across sectors and regions, both in India and internationally. In addition, seven flagship events under the summit framework have collectively engaged over three lakh participants so far.
India’s place in global AI discussions
The global AI summit process has evolved over time, beginning with an initial focus on AI risks at Bletchley Park, progressing to discussions on ethics and inclusion in Seoul, and subsequently moving towards the operationalisation of shared principles in Paris. Officials said the New Delhi summit reflects India’s growing role in shaping the next phase of global cooperation on artificial intelligence, with a focus on responsible and inclusive use of the technology.