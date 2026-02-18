ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026: L&T, NVIDIA Announce Sovereign Gigawatt-Scale AI Factory Venture

New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced a proposed venture under the India AI Mission to build sovereign, scalable gigawatt (GW)-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure, strengthening India’s position as a global AI powerhouse.

This announcement was made on the third day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi today.

The proposed venture is aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off-takers, and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation.

"It integrates L&T's engineering, infrastructure development and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, Networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack, and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption. It will deploy AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors," said L&T in a press release issued today.

Aligned with the India AI Mission, the venture aims at supporting the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models and AI workloads to be built, trained and deployed within India while remaining interoperable with global systems. This "sovereign by design" architecture is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub.