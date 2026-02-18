India AI Impact Summit 2026: L&T, NVIDIA Announce Sovereign Gigawatt-Scale AI Factory Venture
The proposed venture under India AI Mission aims at positioning India as a global AI powerhouse.
Published : February 18, 2026 at 6:02 PM IST
New Delhi: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced a proposed venture under the India AI Mission to build sovereign, scalable gigawatt (GW)-scale NVIDIA AI factory infrastructure, strengthening India’s position as a global AI powerhouse.
This announcement was made on the third day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi today.
The proposed venture is aimed at India’s enterprises, policymakers, industry leaders, global off-takers, and analysts seeking production-grade AI capacity anchored in India’s digital and industrial transformation.
"It integrates L&T's engineering, infrastructure development and execution with NVIDIA AI infrastructure, including NVIDIA GPUs, CPUs, Networking, NVIDIA-accelerated storage platforms from leading providers, the NVIDIA AI Enterprise software stack, and reference architectures to enable rapid, secure AI adoption. It will deploy AI-ready datacenter infrastructure, advanced computing platforms and ecosystem enablement required to support large-scale AI workloads across priority sectors," said L&T in a press release issued today.
Aligned with the India AI Mission, the venture aims at supporting the creation of sovereign AI infrastructure that allows critical data, models and AI workloads to be built, trained and deployed within India while remaining interoperable with global systems. This "sovereign by design" architecture is intended to serve domestic requirements, global hyperscalers, cloud providers and enterprises looking to deploy large-scale AI capacity from India as a strategic hub.
The venture plans to develop a GW-scale AI data centre factory providing AI-ready capacity for high density, next generation workloads so customers can expand in India efficiently and sustainably.
It is enabling Al factories at national scale-sovereign by design, optimised for accelerated computing, and ready to serve global and domestic Al demand, thereby advancing India's Al Mission and its vision of "Making Al in India and Making Al Work for India".
According to S N Subrahmanyan, Chairman & Managing Director L&T, "India's enterprises are ready to move from Ál pilots to production-scale deployment. The investment establishes the foundation secure, scalable, and sovereign infrastructure required to power manufacturing, energy, financial services, healthcare, and public services. With NVIDIA's platforms and L&T's execution strength, we are building infrastructure that will enable Al to deliver measurable economic impact."
Jensen Huang, Founder and CEO of NVIDIA said, "Al is driving the largest infrastructure buildout in human history-everyone will use it, every company will be powered by it, and every country will build it. Prime Minister Modi has outlined a bold vision to democratize Al access across the Global South and position India as a global hub for digital infrastructure. Together with L&T-an 88-year-old engineering and nation-building leader-we are laying the foundation for world-class Al infrastructure that will power India's growth and help realize the full vision of India Al."
