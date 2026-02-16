ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026: India Must Build Sovereign AI Path, Not Copy EU Or US, Say Experts

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is underway in Delhi, bringing a cohort of tech and world leaders to the national capital. Considered one of the world's largest and most exhaustive gatherings on AI so far, the Summit places India at a crucial juncture in understanding and charting a course on how to use and leverage this disruptive technology.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, AI and technology experts said India's AI moment must be rooted in strategic autonomy. They stressed that India should maintain innovation speed without copying the European Union's regulation-heavy model or the United States' market-driven approach.

Golok Kumar Simli, former Chief Technology Officer (CTO) for the Passport Seva Programme under the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), told ETV Bharat that India can truly chart a third path.

"The path is an adoption-first, sovereignty-backed framework built on four strategic layers – Chips, Cloud, AI, and Knowledge that I fondly term as a 'Sovereignty Pyramid'," he said.

Operationalising this 'Sovereignty Pyramid' would, he said, enable India to become not just an AI adopter, but also a global standard-setter.

He suggested focusing on securing the compute backbone, which includes accelerating semiconductor fabrication, advanced packaging, and AI accelerator ecosystems.

"We may link incentives (PLI, ISM) to domestic R&D centres, IP co-creation, and skills transfer. We need to build strategic reserves and diversified supply partnerships. Without chip resilience, cloud and model ambitions remain dependent as AI sovereignty begins with computer control," Simli said.

Simli, who is presently engaged with BLS International as its president, technology and innovation, said trusted digital infrastructure is essential and called for a nationally certified Trusted Cloud & Compute Framework and encryption key localisation for critical sectors.

He added that India needs to establish a framework for audited cross-border data flows under the DPDP Act and create sovereign AI training environments for public-sector use. He said balanced data protection is vital to building citizen trust while maintaining interoperability for global trade and collaboration.

AI & Knowledge Sovereignty

Emphasising the need for what he described as innovation backed by safeguards, Simli said, "Innovation with guardrails – crucial is, how do we launch publicly funded AI model sandboxes with subsidised compute credits, implement risk-graded AI regulation with strict oversight for high-risk use cases (justice, health, surveillance) and light-touch norms for low-risk innovation.”

He suggested that India must ensure that transparency, auditability, and impact assessments for critical AI systems are a mandate and not an afterthought.

"We may combine EU-style clarity for high-risk AI with US-style innovation incentives without overregulating startups."

Highlighting the importance of data, skills and standards, Simli said India must develop privacy-preserving national data commons (multilingual, agriculture, health, governance). Scaling AI skilling missions across states is also an essential element, he said.

"We have to promote open standards and India-led AI governance templates for the Global South. To me, true sovereignty lies in intellectual capital, domain datasets, and standard-setting influence."

According to Simli, the strategic outcome must align industrial policy, digital public infrastructure and responsible AI governance.