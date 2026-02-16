India AI Impact Summit 2026: How To Register For The Event
The five-day event is expected to witness over 2,00,000 visitors at the Bharat Mandapam. People can register via the official website or app.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 12:31 PM IST
Hyderabad: India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit event is live. It aims to create a platform where influential technology leaders and AI innovators from around the globe can come together and discuss the future of AI. The five-day event (February 16 and February 20) will include CEOs of all the top tech and AI companies in the world and ministerial delegations from over 45 countries. Sessions, exhibitions, and keynotes will include conversations about AI policy, research, industry applications, and public engagement, while highlighting India’s role in shaping the technology’s development.
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It is considered to be one of the world’s leading events on AI.
If anyone is planning to attend the event, they can register for the AI Summit via the official website or app.
India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to register?
Here are the steps to register for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 event:
Step 1: Visit the official AI Impact Summit website.
Step 2: Click on Register at the top corner.
Step 3: Select Register as delegate.
Step 4: Enter all the details such as Name, Date of Birth, email ID, etc.
Step 5: Upload your photograph and verify your email ID.
Users can also access the India AI Impact Summit 2026 app to register themselves for the event. Here are the steps:
Step 1: Go to the Play Store or App Store.
Step 2: Type India AI Impact Summit 2026 in the search bar.
Step 3: Download the app.
Step 4: After downloading, open the app and click on Register Now to enrol.
Step 5: Once all details are entered, type the OTP to verify your email ID.
The app will generate the QR code, and a user can access it under the My QR section.
Attendees will be able to enter the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Manadapam after showing their QR code and a valid ID proof at the entrance.
India AI Impact Summit 2026: Key attendees
The AI Impact Summit 2026 will bring together leading technology and AI executives, including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei, and Mistral AI CEO Arthur Mensch. Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Microsoft President Brad Smith, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon, and Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora will also participate in the event.