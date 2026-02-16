ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026: How To Register For The Event

Attendees will have to show the QR code and a valdi ID proof to enter the AI Summit. ( Image Credit: PTI )

Hyderabad: India’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit event is live. It aims to create a platform where influential technology leaders and AI innovators from around the globe can come together and discuss the future of AI. The five-day event (February 16 and February 20) will include CEOs of all the top tech and AI companies in the world and ministerial delegations from over 45 countries. Sessions, exhibitions, and keynotes will include conversations about AI policy, research, industry applications, and public engagement, while highlighting India’s role in shaping the technology’s development.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. It is considered to be one of the world’s leading events on AI.

If anyone is planning to attend the event, they can register for the AI Summit via the official website or app.

India AI Impact Summit 2026: How to register?

Here are the steps to register for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 event:

Step 1: Visit the official AI Impact Summit website.

Step 2: Click on Register at the top corner.

Step 3: Select Register as delegate.

Step 4: Enter all the details such as Name, Date of Birth, email ID, etc.