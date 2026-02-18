ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Govt Doesn't Want Controversy Around Exhibits', Says IT Secretary On Galgotias University Row

New Delhi: The Centre has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding a private university’s exhibit at a technology summit in Delhi, stressing that it does not wish to see any misinformation or plagiarism linked to the event.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of the Summit, S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the government had asked the Noida-based Galgotias University to remove its pavilion from the Expo to avoid further controversy.

“The idea is not to use this as an opportunity in any inappropriate way. We do not want any controversy around the exhibits being presented. It is essential that a certain code is followed. Our intention is never to encourage plagiarism or misinformation. Such practices cannot be supported. We simply do not want any controversy around the exhibits at the Expo,” Krishnan said.

The Expo, which is scheduled to run till February 20, has drawn participation from academic institutions, startups and technology companies.

A row erupted after Galgotias University showcased a robotic dog at its stall, presenting it during media interactions as “Orion”. Thereafter, the government asked the university to vacate its booth after which, power was reportedly cut off at Galgotias University’s AI Summit pavilion.

In a video that went viral on social media, a professor from the university introduced the robot as a development of the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias. The professor also claimed that the institution was the “first private university investing more than Rs 350 crore in AI” and highlighted a dedicated data science and AI block on campus.

Soon after, several social media users pointed out that the robotic dog bore a strong resemblance to the Unitree Go2, an AI-powered quadruped robot manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics. The Go2 model is commercially available online and is typically priced between Rs 2–3 lakh, depending on configuration.

Users accused the university of passing off an imported product as an indigenous innovation. Comparisons between the showcased robot and promotional material of the Unitree Go2 circulated widely, fuelling allegations of misrepresentation.