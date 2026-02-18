India AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Govt Doesn't Want Controversy Around Exhibits', Says IT Secretary On Galgotias University Row
Power was reportedly cut off at Galgotias University’s pavilion at India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi after government asked it to vacate the premises.
Published : February 18, 2026
Updated : February 18, 2026 at 7:11 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has distanced itself from the controversy surrounding a private university’s exhibit at a technology summit in Delhi, stressing that it does not wish to see any misinformation or plagiarism linked to the event.
Addressing the media on the sidelines of the Summit, S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said the government had asked the Noida-based Galgotias University to remove its pavilion from the Expo to avoid further controversy.
“The idea is not to use this as an opportunity in any inappropriate way. We do not want any controversy around the exhibits being presented. It is essential that a certain code is followed. Our intention is never to encourage plagiarism or misinformation. Such practices cannot be supported. We simply do not want any controversy around the exhibits at the Expo,” Krishnan said.
The Expo, which is scheduled to run till February 20, has drawn participation from academic institutions, startups and technology companies.
A row erupted after Galgotias University showcased a robotic dog at its stall, presenting it during media interactions as “Orion”. Thereafter, the government asked the university to vacate its booth after which, power was reportedly cut off at Galgotias University’s AI Summit pavilion.
In a video that went viral on social media, a professor from the university introduced the robot as a development of the Centre of Excellence at Galgotias. The professor also claimed that the institution was the “first private university investing more than Rs 350 crore in AI” and highlighted a dedicated data science and AI block on campus.
Soon after, several social media users pointed out that the robotic dog bore a strong resemblance to the Unitree Go2, an AI-powered quadruped robot manufactured by China-based Unitree Robotics. The Go2 model is commercially available online and is typically priced between Rs 2–3 lakh, depending on configuration.
Users accused the university of passing off an imported product as an indigenous innovation. Comparisons between the showcased robot and promotional material of the Unitree Go2 circulated widely, fuelling allegations of misrepresentation.
Following the backlash, the university issued a statement on X clarifying that it had “recently acquired Robodog from Unitree”. It maintained that the robot was being used as a learning tool rather than being projected as an in-house commercial product.
“It is not merely a machine on display, it is a classroom in motion. Our students are experimenting with it, testing its limits, and in the process, expanding their own knowledge,” the statement said.
“Let us be clear, Galgotias has not built this robodog, neither have we claimed. But what we are building are minds that will soon design, engineer and manufacture such technologies right here in Bharat,” it added.
The university further stated that it sources cutting-edge technologies from countries such as the US, China and Singapore to provide students with exposure to global advancements.
When asked whether the Ministry had verified or certified the exhibits before granting permission to display them, Krishnan clarified that such exhibitions are not subject to the same standards as products intended for commercial sale.
“This is an exhibition. These are not products intended for sale where we need to standardise or certify them. Certification happens when something is meant for public distribution. When someone is demonstrating a product, you generally presume they know what they are presenting,” he said.
“If we start certifying everything that is exhibited, it could end up stifling innovation and creative work,” Krishnan added.
