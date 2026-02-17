ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Focus Is On Responsible AI Development': Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced addition of 20,000 GPUs beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs to scale India's compute capacity in the coming weeks. This marks the next phase of India's AI strategy, with expansion of compute infrastructure, focusing on responsible AI deployment, he said.

Addressing the media on the second day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the Minister reiterated that the focus remains on responsible AI development and wider deployment across sectors such as healthcare and education.

Vaishnaw said that India’s AI strategy demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising technology. Unlike many other countries where AI infrastructure is controlled by a few companies, India has provided AI compute access to a wide section of its population, he added.

Vaishnaw said more than $200 billion investment is likely to come over the next two years. "India is committed to advancing AI responsibly, fostering innovation, and ensuring widespread deployment across sectors to benefit society at large," Vaishnaw added.

The Minister further advised the Indian IT industry to go all out reskilling and upskilling its workforce and talent pool. "Every technology transition must be managed jointly by industry, academia, and government. The government is currently working on three fronts, reskilling and upskilling the existing workforce, creating a new talent pipeline, and ensuring that future generations are prepared for emerging technologies. All three efforts are progressing in parallel," he said.