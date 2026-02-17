India AI Impact Summit 2026: 'Focus Is On Responsible AI Development': Ashwini Vaishnaw
Over 2.5 lakh students took pledge to use AI for responsible innovation and this is being submitted for recognition by Guinness World Records, Vaishnaw said.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 6:52 PM IST
New Delhi: Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday announced addition of 20,000 GPUs beyond the existing 38,000 GPUs to scale India's compute capacity in the coming weeks. This marks the next phase of India's AI strategy, with expansion of compute infrastructure, focusing on responsible AI deployment, he said.
Addressing the media on the second day of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi, the Minister reiterated that the focus remains on responsible AI development and wider deployment across sectors such as healthcare and education.
Vaishnaw said that India’s AI strategy demonstrates Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of democratising technology. Unlike many other countries where AI infrastructure is controlled by a few companies, India has provided AI compute access to a wide section of its population, he added.
Vaishnaw said more than $200 billion investment is likely to come over the next two years. "India is committed to advancing AI responsibly, fostering innovation, and ensuring widespread deployment across sectors to benefit society at large," Vaishnaw added.
The Minister further advised the Indian IT industry to go all out reskilling and upskilling its workforce and talent pool. "Every technology transition must be managed jointly by industry, academia, and government. The government is currently working on three fronts, reskilling and upskilling the existing workforce, creating a new talent pipeline, and ensuring that future generations are prepared for emerging technologies. All three efforts are progressing in parallel," he said.
He further said that the Future Skills programme, launched three years ago, is now being deployed for AI-based reskilling. The Ministry of Education and AICTE are working on revising course curricula to ensure that the talent pipeline remains updated and that youth are equipped with new opportunities, he said.
Regarding India’s sovereign AI models, Vaishnaw said several models launched at the Summit have been tested and measured against multiple parameters. When compared with global models, several Indian models have been rated better than many large international AI systems, underscoring India’s innovation capabilities. He also noted that Stanford has ranked India among the top three AI nations globally.
Regarding chip development, the Minister reaffirmed India’s commitment to the Semiconductor Mission, emphasising that design will be the primary focus in Semiconductor 2.0. He projected that at least 50 deep-tech startups are expected to emerge from India in the coming years, driven by current innovation and development efforts.
He that on the first day of the Summit, over 2.5 lakh students took a pledge to use AI for responsible innovation. The initiative is being submitted for recognition by Guinness World Records.
