India AI Impact Summit 2026: Bharat1.AI Unveils Plans For Country's First AI City In Bengaluru

Hyderabad: On the second day of the India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026, a Bengaluru-based Indian AI company, Bharat1.AI, announced plans to build a humanity-first AI city in Sarjapura, Bengaluru. The project is named B1 AI Superpark, which is a dedicated AI research and innovation campus. The company says that the project aims to be a city-scale research and infrastructure initiative, designed to advance foundational Agentic and Physical AI systems in real-world environments.

The B1 AI Superpark will be built on a 500,000 sq ft facility with the capacity to accommodate more than 10,000 AI researchers, innovators, startups, university teams, and corporate partners. Expected to be operational by the end of 2026, the campus aims to enable easy AI model training, fine-tuning, and inference. Designed for high-density computing and simulation, the facility will offer connectivity of up to 400 Gbps to major AI cloud platforms, with sub-millisecond latency to support large-scale experimentation.

B1 AI Superpark: Why does it matter?

The initiative arrives at a pivotal moment for artificial intelligence, as AI systems move beyond laboratories and into everyday life, with concerns around safety, reliability, and alignment with human values have grown more pressing. Bharat1.AI argues that simply scaling existing systems built on fragmented internet data is insufficient for the demands of autonomous and physical AI—what is needed, the company says, is validated, real-world intelligence grounded in structured, high-quality data.