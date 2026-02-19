India AI Imapct Summit 2026: OpenAI CEO Altman and Anthropic CEO Amodei's Awkward Moment At The Event
A symbolic gesture at India's AI Impact Summit backfired as OpenAI and Anthropic CEOs visibly avoided joining hands, expressing their rivalry.
Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei declined to join hands on a stage during a symbolic gesture performed in the India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026. The stage was shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.
Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's video at the AI summit goes viral
In a viral video, both Altrman and Amodei appeared momentarily unsure of how to pose. PM Modi, who was standing in the centre, had lifted Altman and Pichai’s hands in front of an applauding crowd. However, Altman and Amodei, who were standing next to each other, raised their fists instead of holding hands with each other, leading to speculation that the duo avoided holding each other's hands.
When Altman was asked about the awkward moment, he claimed that he didn’t know what was happening on the stage and wasn’t sure what was supposed to be done.
This awkward exchange expressed the dislike between the heads of the two firms.
Sam Altman vs Dario Amodei
The rivalry has its roots. Citing media reports, Amodei left his role as vice president in OpenAI due to the differences in the direction of AI development, especially related to safety and commercialisation of ChatGPT. After which he, along with several colleagues, left OpenAI to establish Anthropic in 2021.
It is worth noting that AI models such as GPT-2 and GPT-3 were developed under Amodei’s leadership.
Before this event, Sam Altman said that AI will disrupt the software industry, making coding easier and faster. This could be bad news for some companies, but others will benefit from the change. He emphasises that democratising AI is the way forward and praises India's progress in AI adoption.
Meanwhile, Dario Amodei highlighted the positive and negative aspects of AI. He said the technology could help humans in curing diseases, improving health, and lifting billions out of poverty. Amodei expressed his concerns over risks like autonomous behaviour, misuse, and economic displacement. He emphasised India's crucial role in shaping AI's opportunities and mitigating risks