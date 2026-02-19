ETV Bharat / technology

India AI Imapct Summit 2026: OpenAI CEO Altman and Anthropic CEO Amodei's Awkward Moment At The Event

Hyderabad: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei declined to join hands on a stage during a symbolic gesture performed in the India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Impact Summit 2026. The stage was shared with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, Meta Chief AI Officer Alexandr Wang, Sarvam co-founder Pratyush Kumar, and Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis.

Sam Altman and Dario Amodei's video at the AI summit goes viral

In a viral video, both Altrman and Amodei appeared momentarily unsure of how to pose. PM Modi, who was standing in the centre, had lifted Altman and Pichai’s hands in front of an applauding crowd. However, Altman and Amodei, who were standing next to each other, raised their fists instead of holding hands with each other, leading to speculation that the duo avoided holding each other's hands.

When Altman was asked about the awkward moment, he claimed that he didn’t know what was happening on the stage and wasn’t sure what was supposed to be done.

This awkward exchange expressed the dislike between the heads of the two firms.