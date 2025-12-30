ETV Bharat / technology

India Adds Highest-Ever 44.5 GW Renewable Energy In 2025: Govt

New Delhi: India saw highest-ever renewable energy capacity addition in 2025 at 44.51 GW (till November), which is nearly double as compared to the 24.72 GW during the same period last year, the government said on Monday.

The total renewable energy installed capacity reached 253.96 GW in November 2025, which is an increase of over 23 per cent as compared to the 205.52 GW in November 2024.

Solar capacity addition is 34.98 GW, compared to the 20.85 GW during the same period last year. Solar energy installed capacity crossed the 100 GW mark in January 2025. The solar energy installed capacity has reached 132.85 GW in November 2025, which is an increase of over 41 per cent as compared to the 94.17 GW in November 2024, according to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy.

Wind capacity also registered a substantial growth with capacity addition of 5.82 GW compared to 3.2 GW during the same period last year.

Wind energy's installed capacity crossed the 50 GW mark in March 2025. The wind energy installed capacity has reached 53.99 GW in November 2025, which is an increase of over 12.5 per cent as compared to the 47.96 GW in November 2024.