ETV Bharat / technology

India Adds 108 Million Mobile Users In A Year Despite Higher Phone Tariffs

Hyderabad: India's mobile user base grew by 9.40 per cent in 2025-26, even though phone companies raised their prices. According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the number of mobile subscribers rose from 1,156.99 million in March 2025 to 1,265.73 million in March 2026. This shows a net gain of 108.74 million users in a single year.

Internet and data use

The total number of internet subscribers climbed from 969.10 million to 1,092.79 million, a yearly rise of 12.76 per cent. Wireless data customers grew by 9.29 per cent, from 939.51 million to 1,026.75 million.

People are also using far more data. Average monthly use per wireless data subscriber went up from 21.53 GB in 2024-25 to 25.51 GB in 2025-26, a rise of 18.49 per cent. Total data use grew by 24.74 per cent from 2,28,779PB to 2,85,376PB, TRAI said.

Calls and wired lines

Phone use stayed high all year. The average monthly usage per subscriber was 950 minutes. Prepaid users spoke for 1,055 minutes a month, while postpaid users spoke for 305 minutes.

Wired (wireline) connections grew even faster than mobile ones. They jumped 30.25 per cent, from 37.04 million to 48.25 million.

Money made by the industry

Companies earned more as their customer base grew. Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) rose 3.59 per cent, from Rs 174.46 to Rs 180.73.

Gross Revenue grew 8.59 per cent from Rs 3,72,097 crore to Rs 4,04,067 crore. Applicable Gross Revenue rose 7.12 per cent from Rs 3,56,283 crore to Rs 3,81,645 crore. Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) grew 10.44 per cent, from Rs 3,03,025 crore to Rs 3,34,659 crore.

Spectrum Usage Charges went up 6.12 per cent, from Rs 3,807 crore to Rs 4,040 crore. License fees rose 10.40 per cent from Rs 24,242 crore to Rs 26,763 crore.

Cities and villages

Urban areas drove most of the growth. City subscribers rose 16.92 per cent from 666.11 million to 778.79 million.