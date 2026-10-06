India Adds 108 Million Mobile Users In A Year Despite Higher Phone Tariffs
India's mobile users grew 9.40% in 2025-26 to 1,265.73 million, says TRAI, even as phone firms raised prices.
Published : October 6, 2026 at 9:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: India's mobile user base grew by 9.40 per cent in 2025-26, even though phone companies raised their prices. According to a report by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), the number of mobile subscribers rose from 1,156.99 million in March 2025 to 1,265.73 million in March 2026. This shows a net gain of 108.74 million users in a single year.
Internet and data use
The total number of internet subscribers climbed from 969.10 million to 1,092.79 million, a yearly rise of 12.76 per cent. Wireless data customers grew by 9.29 per cent, from 939.51 million to 1,026.75 million.
People are also using far more data. Average monthly use per wireless data subscriber went up from 21.53 GB in 2024-25 to 25.51 GB in 2025-26, a rise of 18.49 per cent. Total data use grew by 24.74 per cent from 2,28,779PB to 2,85,376PB, TRAI said.
Calls and wired lines
Phone use stayed high all year. The average monthly usage per subscriber was 950 minutes. Prepaid users spoke for 1,055 minutes a month, while postpaid users spoke for 305 minutes.
Wired (wireline) connections grew even faster than mobile ones. They jumped 30.25 per cent, from 37.04 million to 48.25 million.
Money made by the industry
Companies earned more as their customer base grew. Average monthly revenue per user (ARPU) rose 3.59 per cent, from Rs 174.46 to Rs 180.73.
Gross Revenue grew 8.59 per cent from Rs 3,72,097 crore to Rs 4,04,067 crore. Applicable Gross Revenue rose 7.12 per cent from Rs 3,56,283 crore to Rs 3,81,645 crore. Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) grew 10.44 per cent, from Rs 3,03,025 crore to Rs 3,34,659 crore.
Spectrum Usage Charges went up 6.12 per cent, from Rs 3,807 crore to Rs 4,040 crore. License fees rose 10.40 per cent from Rs 24,242 crore to Rs 26,763 crore.
Cities and villages
Urban areas drove most of the growth. City subscribers rose 16.92 per cent from 666.11 million to 778.79 million.
Rural subscribers rose more slowly by 3.20 per cent from 534.69 million to 551.79 million. Rural tele-density, which shows how many people own a connection, improved from 59.06 per cent to 60.46 per cent.
State-wise growth
Every service area gained subscribers in 2025-26. Delhi grew fastest at 33.41 per cent, followed by Karnataka at 24.12 per cent.
Himachal Pradesh had the highest rural tele-density at 93.03 per cent, followed by Andhra Pradesh at 79.71 per cent. Madhya Pradesh had the lowest at 45.97 per cent.
Battle amongst the telecom service providers
Bharti Airtel added the most subscribers. TRAI listed its net gain as 91.76 million and also reported 90.48 million added during the year. Its yearly growth was 23.14 per cent.
Only Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, BSNL, Tata Tele, and STPL grew their subscriber base. All other service providers lost customers.
Reliance Jio stayed the market leader with 39.71 per cent of all wireless subscribers. Bharti Airtel followed with 37.55 per cent.
Rural users make up a large share of every big company's base. They account for 46.60 per cent of Vodafone Idea's (Vi) subscribers, 42.87 per cent of Reliance Jio's and 40.42 per cent of Bharti Airtel's.
Television
The picture for television was mixed. As of March 31, 2026, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had approved 917 private satellite TV channels, including 342 pay channels.
However, TRAI data shows that pay DTH subscribers fell to 49.05 million from 56.92 million a year earlier.